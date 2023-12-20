Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, strategically positions IPL 2024 as the ideal stepping stone to prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Pat Cummins aims to use the IPL 2024 as a crucial platform to gear up for the T20 World Cup in 2024, jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies in June. Despite opting out of IPL 2023 due to an extensive international workload, the Australia captain secured a significant contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent Dubai auction, fetching Rs 20.50 crore, the second-highest bid. Cummins expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, emphasising his desire to showcase his best T20 cricket and secure a spot in the World Cup squad. His last IPL stint in 2022 with KKR included a remarkable achievement, smashing the fastest men's T20 half-century by an Australian in just 14 balls. Cummins looks forward to joining Sunrisers Hyderabad and, alongside teammate Travis Head, anticipates a season filled with success and enjoyment.

    "I feel like I haven't played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven't played my best T20 cricket for a little while," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

    "I'm really excited … for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but to get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket."

    "Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season," Cummins said in a video on the Sunrisers' Instagram page.

    "I've heard a lot about the Orange Army. I've played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it, so can't wait to get started."

    "Great to see another Aussie in Travis Head over there as well. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully plenty of success," Cummins said.

    Also Read: Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH) snt

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH)

    cricket Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings osf

    Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction snt

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction

    Cricket Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain osf

    Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

    Cricket 'Words won't do justice': Mitchell Starc on becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (WATCH) osf

    'Words won't do justice': Mitchell Starc on becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old RKK

    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old

    Milk to Broccoli: 7 foods rich in Calcium ATG EAI

    Milk to Broccoli: 7 foods rich in Calcium

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi

    Should know Hindi Nitish Kumar loses cool during INDIA meeting over speech translation gcw

    'Should know Hindi...': Nitish Kumar loses cool during INDIA meeting over speech translation

    Struggling with iPhone battery life Former Apple employee shares 7 top tricks to save your phone power gcw

    Struggling with iPhone battery life? Former Apple employee shares 7 top tricks to save your phone's power

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon