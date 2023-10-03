Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out

    Faf du Plessis, an out-of-favor South African cricketer, highlights his choices for key bowlers to watch in the Cricket World Cup 2023, notably excluding India's Jasprit Bumrah.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

    Faf du Plessis, the out-of-favor South African batter, has chosen four bowlers to watch during the Cricket World Cup 2023. Interestingly, India's star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, did not make the cut, despite du Plessis including two other Indian bowlers on his list. Du Plessis selected Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav as part of his top four, alongside South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand's Trent Boult. He emphasised that the performance of these bowlers would hinge on the type of pitches they encounter. 

    "I think it depends on the wickets. If the wicket has got something in it, someone like (Mohammed) Siraj who just nibbles the ball a little bit both ways, and he's trying the off stump the whole time," Du Plessis told Star Sports. 

    "(Trent) Boult and (Kagiso) Rabada, all those kinds of guys are going to be extremely successful. But if there is a little bit of spin, someone like Kuldeep (Yadav) has bowled really well in the last six months. When he gets his tail up and he gets one wicket, the next batter's coming in, he's quite tricky to face his first few balls because he spins the ball both ways," he added.

    Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have displayed exceptional form for India, with Siraj, the fast bowler, particularly standing out. His recent six-wicket haul during the Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka showcased his best ODI figures. Siraj's performance, where he claimed 6 for 21, also equaled Chaminda Vaas' record for taking five wickets in just 16 balls in ODI cricket.

    On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav, a left-arm wrist spinner, has made significant improvements in his bowling, enhancing his ability to take crucial wickets for India, especially during the middle overs. Both bowlers are expected to play pivotal roles in India's World Cup campaign.

