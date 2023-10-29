ODI World Cup 2023: India win it big as England's journey almost comes to an end

The men in blue registered their 6th consecutive win of the ODI World Cup 2023 thus maintaining an unbeaten record. The Indian cricket team is the only side left in the World Cup which is unbeaten so far.

India has registered another victory in the ODI World Cup 2023 however, this is a big victory for them both in terms of the winning margin and the way they came back and delivered a worthy performance. Jos Buttler took the right decision by bowling first on the tough pitch.

The men in blue didn't have a fine start from the top order which was unusual in accordance with their previous performances. Shubman Gill was the first one to depart as he was out for nine runs. While Virat Kohli was shockingly dismissed for a nine-ball duck. Shreyas Iyer also followed the duo back to the dressing room after getting out for four runs.

His struggle against short ball is becoming like the Suresh Raina scenario. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma did well to stitch a partnership. Rohit Sharma scored 87 runs as Adil Rashid trapped him. While KL Rahul was also gone in no time for 39 runs. Amidst the chaos, Surya Kumar Yadav put on a show of 49 runs.

The men in blue managed to post 229 runs with a loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. This looked like a par score with the nature of the pitch. David Willey picked up three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each.

England had a fine start to the inning till the 4th over. But after that, the Indian fast bowlers exerted mayhem on the England batters. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's spell created such a run of play that England lost four wickets in no time. Joe Root and Ben Stokes were gone for a duck. Jos Buttler was out for 10 runs. In the end, England was all out for 129 runs and India won the game by 100 runs.