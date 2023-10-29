Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India win it big as England's journey almost comes to an end

    The men in blue registered their 6th consecutive win of the ODI World Cup 2023 thus maintaining an unbeaten record. The Indian cricket team is the only side left in the World Cup which is unbeaten so far.

    ODI World Cup 2023: India win it big as England's journey almost comes to an end avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 9:21 PM IST

    India has registered another victory in the ODI World Cup 2023 however, this is a big victory for them both in terms of the winning margin and the way they came back and delivered a worthy performance. Jos Buttler took the right decision by bowling first on the tough pitch.

    The men in blue didn't have a fine start from the top order which was unusual in accordance with their previous performances. Shubman Gill was the first one to depart as he was out for nine runs. While Virat Kohli was shockingly dismissed for a nine-ball duck. Shreyas Iyer also followed the duo back to the dressing room after getting out for four runs.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: England runs risk of missing out on Champions Trophy qualification due to this reason

    His struggle against short ball is becoming like the Suresh Raina scenario. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma did well to stitch a partnership. Rohit Sharma scored 87 runs as Adil Rashid trapped him. While KL Rahul was also gone in no time for 39 runs. Amidst the chaos, Surya Kumar Yadav put on a show of 49 runs.

    The men in blue managed to post 229 runs with a loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. This looked like a par score with the nature of the pitch. David Willey picked up three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each.

    England had a fine start to the inning till the 4th over. But after that, the Indian fast bowlers exerted mayhem on the England batters. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's spell created such a run of play that England lost four wickets in no time. Joe Root and Ben Stokes were gone for a duck. Jos Buttler was out for 10 runs. In the end, England was all out for 129 runs and India won the game by 100 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Disheartened Bangladesh Fan hits himself with shoe after disappointing loss to Netherlands (WATCH) osf

    Disheartened Bangladesh Fan hits himself with shoe after disappointing loss to Netherlands (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: England runs risk of missing out on Champions Trophy qualification due to this reason avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England runs risk of missing out on Champions Trophy qualification due to this reason

    ODI World Cup 2023: India makes a fine comeback after a flop start, scores 229 on a tough pitch avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India makes a fine comeback after a flop start, scores 229 on a tough pitch

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium goes completely silent as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for a duck (Watch) avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium goes completely silent as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for a duck (Watch)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Disheartened Bangladesh Fan hits himself with shoe after disappointing loss to Netherlands (WATCH) osf

    Disheartened Bangladesh Fan hits himself with shoe after disappointing loss to Netherlands (WATCH)

    Basketball Happy Birthday Devin Booker: Top 7 performances by the Basketball star osf

    Happy Birthday Devin Booker: Top 7 performances by the Basketball star

    Who is Martin Dominic, the suspect behind Kalamassery blast anr

    Who is Martin Dominic, the suspect behind Kalamassery blast?

    football Parents of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz kidnapped by gunmen in Colombia osf

    Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father still missing after parents kidnapped at gunpoint in Colombia

    ODI World Cup 2023: England runs risk of missing out on Champions Trophy qualification due to this reason avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England runs risk of missing out on Champions Trophy qualification due to this reason

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon