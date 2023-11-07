Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    A legendary visit! Sachin Tendulkar meets Afghanistan team; Rashid Khan calls moment 'special' (WATCH)

    ICC Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar boosts Afghanistan cricket team's morale ahead of crucial ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

    odi world cup 2023 A legendary visit Sachin Tendulkar meets Afghanistan team; Rashid Khan calls moment 'special' WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 8:11 AM IST

    Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, a Global Ambassador for the International Cricket Council (ICC), recently visited the Afghanistan team ahead of their crucial ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium. The Afghan team, brimming with confidence, views this match as pivotal for their chances of securing a spot in the tournament's semi-finals. Sachin's surprise appearance during their practice session aimed to elevate the team's motivation levels.

    Star spinner Rashid Khan expressed the significance of the moment for both himself and the entire team. "It is a special moment for everyone," he told cricketworldcup.com. "Meeting him on a very special occasion here in one Wankhede, I think it's a different feeling. And definitely, it's given lots of positive energy to the guys, to the team. It's a kind of dream for lots of players to meet him," Rashid added.

    Rashid expressed gratitude to Sachin for meeting the team just before their crucial encounter against Australia. "I just want to say thank you so much for coming here. I know lots of people start cricket watching you and you are a role model for everyone back home in Afghanistan," Rashid said.

    "On behalf of all Afghans, a huge thank you for your visit. Your presence during this critical time means a lot to us. I'm certain that meeting you will instill tremendous energy and positivity in the team. It's been a dream for everyone to meet you," Rashid extended his appreciation.

    The Afghanistan team is set to face Australia in a high-stakes match on Tuesday, followed by a fixture against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 8:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith optimistic as Australia eyes World Cup semifinal berth in a tough competition osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith optimistic as Australia eyes World Cup semifinal berth in a tough competition

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia aims to tackle middle-order issues in the clash against Afghanistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia aims to tackle middle-order issues in the clash against Afghanistan

    cricket Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball osf

    Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews faces rare 'timed-out' decision in the clash against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews faces rare 'timed-out' decision in the clash against Bangladesh (WATCH)

    What Virat said old video of Sachin Tendulkar discussing 49th ODI ton as Kohli equals record goes viral snt

    'What Virat said...': Old video of Sachin Tendulkar discussing 49th ODI ton as Kohli equals record goes viral

    Recent Stories

    football 5 goals, 2 red cards, 9 VAR checks: Jackson's hat-trick fires Chelsea to dramatic win over Tottenham (WATCH) snt

    5 goals, 2 red cards, 9 VAR checks: Jackson's hat-trick fires Chelsea to dramatic win over Tottenham (WATCH)

    Anupamaa PM Modi promotes 'vocal for local' by sharing Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's video (Watch) RBA

    Anupamaa: PM Modi promotes 'vocal for local' by sharing Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's video (Watch)

    Happy Birthday Raima Sen: 7 photos of this bong-beauty that will blow your mind ATG

    Happy Birthday Raima Sen: 7 photos of this bong-beauty that will blow your mind

    National Cancer Awareness Day: Why regular screenings matter? SHG

    National Cancer Awareness Day: Why regular screenings matter?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 polling day Phase 1 polling updates voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Phase-1 Election 2023: Voting underway in 20 assembly seats

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon