NZ vs SL, 2nd ODI: 'Flying beast' Nathan Smith's stunning catch to dismiss Eshan Malinga goes viral (WATCH)

The crowd at the venue went berserk as the New Zealand bowler Nathan Smith pulled off one of the greatest catches of the year in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Hamilton.

New Zealand bowler Nathan Smith left the crowd in awe with his stunning flying catch to dismiss Eshan Malinga during the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday, January 9.

The dismissal took place in the 29th over of Sri Lanka's 256-run chase and they were reeling at 136/9 when tailender Eshan Malinga attempted a ramp shot over a keeper for a boundary off pacer William ORourke. However, the ball edged his bat and flew to the right of third man, where Nathan Smith sprinted, dived and kept his eyes firmly on the ball to complete a spectacular catch. The crowd at the venue went berserk as the New Zealand bowler pulled off one of the greatest catches of the year. The video of the same went viral on social.

Watch the video here:

The second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was truncated due to rain in Hamilton. After being asked to bat first by the visitors, the Kiwis posted a competititve total of 255/9 in 37 overs. Rachin Ravindra (79) and Mark Champman(62) contributed to New Zealand's innings with half-centuries. Daryll Mitchell (38), Glenn Philips (22) and skipper Mitchell Santner (20) too chipped in with their valuable contributions to ensure that the hosts had enough total to defend on the board in a rain curtailed match.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana led the bowling attack with the figures 4/44 in 8 overs. While, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets while conceding 39 runs in 8 overs.

Also read: Bumrah doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025? Pacer consults NZ surgeon for back injury, sparks speculations

In response to 256-run target, Sri Lanka's batting faltered as they struggled against New Zealand's strong bowling attack and eventually bundled out for 142 in 30.2 overs. Kamindu Mendis was the lone warrior for the visitors as he scored 64 off 66 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as other batters failed to step up when the team needed them the most.

In New Zealand's bowling, William O'Rourke led the attack with three wickets and conceded 31 runs in 6.2 overs. Jacob Duffy picked two wickets, while Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Mitchell Santner took a scalp each. The collective bowling effort resulted in Kiwis' comprehensive 113-run win over Sri Lanka.

With second ODI win, New Zealand clinched series 2-0 and a match to spare. The dead rubber of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on January 11th.

Also read: 'We speak for sake of TV & money, who are we?': Gavaskar's rant after Australia reclaims BGT goes viral| WATCH

Latest Videos