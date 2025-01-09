Bumrah doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025? Pacer consults NZ surgeon for back injury, sparks speculations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made an official statement on the severity of Jasprit Bumrah's back injury, but the pacer's participation in the much-anticipated Champions Trophy remains doubtful.

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's participation in next month's Champions Trophy 2025 is currently in limbo after he sustained a back spasm during the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground.

India's stand-in skipper for the Sydney Test left the ground in the middle of the match and rushed to hospital with the team's medical staff for scans. Jasprit Bumrah didn't bowl in the second innings of the series decider, where Australia chased down a 162-run target to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years with a 3-1 series win.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made an official statement on the severity of Bumrah's back injury, but the pacer's participation in the much-anticipated Champions Trophy remains doubtful. As per the report by Hindustan Times, the Gujarat-born cricketer has recently consulted the orthopaedic surgeon in New Zealand with regard to recurring back issues. It was the same surgeon who treated Jasprit Bumrah for his back injury in 2023. It is uncertain whether he will undergo surgery again or go for rehabilitation in order to recover in time for the Champions Trophy.

The back issues have been troubling Jasprit Bumrah over the last few years. The pacer was sidelined for a year due to back stress fracture before making a comeback for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023. Ever since his return to competitive cricket following a 11-month injury hiatus, Jasprit Bumrah has been in a brilliant form, playing a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup triumph last year. In the recently concluded BGT, Bumrah picked 32 wickets in 5 matches and was awarded Player of the Series. With brilliant performance in the Test series against Australia, the 31-year-old retained the top spot in the Test rankings in bowling with a career best rating of 908 points.

Many believe the overburden placed on Bumrah to lead India's bowling attack in the Test series against Australia contributed to his back issue. The fellow pacers, including Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were not up to par in the BGT. The unavailability of Mohammed Shami for the last two Tests had further put pressure on Bumrah to take on the additional workload.

With Champions Trophy squad likely to be announced this weekend, the selectors are expected to keep close watch on Bumrah's medical reports before making a final decision. The ace pacer is likely to be rested from the white-ball series against touring England team as the team management and the selection don't want to take any risk ahead of the Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin on February 19.

