Ask AI Anything: We asked 'how to become football player in India'? ChatGPT said THIS
Dream of playing for the Indian Football Team? ChatGPT provided a step by step on how to become a footballer in India and fulling your dream. Learn how to start your journey from local academies to the ISL
ChatGPT answers to 'how to become football player in India'
Football is two of the most popular sports in India, alongside Cricket. The game of football is being passionately and played by every young kid who aspires to play for the Indian football team. Though cricket often dominates the talks and headlines in India, football continues to thrive at the grassroot level, uniting communities through local tournaments and school competitions.
Every budding football player dreams of playing for the Indian Football Team once they step their foot on the turf. So, we asked ChatGPT ‘how to become a footballer in India’. Check out the response here.
Start Early (Ideally between 6-12 years)
Join a local football academy or club in your city (e.g., Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Reliance Foundation, SAI Academy).
Focus on basic techniques: dribbling, passing, shooting, positioning, and fitness.
Participate in school tournaments or neighbourhood leagues to gain match experience.
Get Trained Professionally
Enroll in AIFF-certified academies or I-League/ISL club academies.
Some top academies in India:
AIFF Elite Academy (Goa)
Tata Football Academy (Jamshedpur)
Reliance Foundation Young Champs (Navi Mumbai)
Minerva Academy (Punjab)
Sudeva Academy (Delhi)
These academies provide coaching, diet, physio support, and regular exposure.
Play in District, State and National-Level Tournaments
Perform well in sub-junior (U-13, U-15), junior (U-17, U-19) levels.
Get selected to represent your district or state teams.
Aim to participate in:
Subroto Cup (for schools)
Khelo India Youth Games
SAI competitions
Inter-district/state championships
Attend Football Trials
Keep an eye on trials for I-League or ISL clubs' youth teams.
Follow clubs on Instagram, AIFF’s official site, and scout sites like ScoutMe, Dream Sports Fields, etc.
Perform well and you might be inducted into U-18, Reserves, or Senior Team setups.
Participate in AIFF-Organized Leagues
Get registered via Centralized Registration System (CRS) under AIFF.
Play in:
Hero Sub-Junior / Junior League
Hero I-League 2nd Division
Santosh Trophy (state-level seniors)
These leagues are major scouting hubs.
Get an Agent/Manager
If you’ve consistently performed, agents can help you get trials, negotiate contracts, or even explore international options.
Ensure they are registered with AIFF or FIFA
Make Your ISL or I-League Debut
Once in a club setup, your goal is to make it to the first team.
ISL teams also have reserve sides that compete in 2nd Division I-League.
Stay Disciplined and Continue Evolving
Indian football is growing, but competition is tough.
Focus on:
Fitness
Nutrition
Mindset
Learning new skills
Stay away from injuries, build consistency, and work with coaches/trainers.
Alternate Routes:
College Football: Some colleges (like St. Stephen’s, Christ University, Calcutta University) have strong football cultures.
Services Teams: Army, Navy, Railways offer jobs to footballers and competitive exposure.
Futsal and Turf Leagues: Helps sharpen skills and can be scouting grounds in urban hubs.