'No better time to say goodbye': Indian skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals following a triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024.

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals following a triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024. Sharma led the Indian team to its second World Cup victory in the format, marking a historic moment with a seven-run win over South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval.

Also read: India are T20 WC champions again: Agonising 11-year wait for ICC trophy comes to an end; WATCH winning moment

In an emotional post-match press conference, Sharma declared, "This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words."

"This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time," he added.

The announcement of Sharma's retirement follows closely on the heels of his long-time teammate Virat Kohli's departure from international T20 cricket. Both players have been instrumental in shaping India's success on the global stage.

Rohit Sharma, 37, had previously led India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the team was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champions England. A year later, under his leadership, India reached the final of the 50-over World Cup on home soil but fell to Australia in the summit clash at Ahmedabad.

Also read: 'Time for next generation to take over': Virat Kohli retires from T20s after India's T20 WC 2024 triumph

Sharma concludes his T20I career with an impressive record, amassing 4231 runs from 159 matches, including five hundreds and 32 fifties. Despite his retirement from T20 Internationals, he remains active in the Test and ODI formats, where he continues to be a key player for the Indian cricket team.

The victory in the T20 World Cup and Sharma's retirement mark the end of an era for Indian cricket, celebrating both the achievements and contributions of one of its most iconic players.

Latest Videos