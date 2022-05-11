Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nepal bowler's 'Pushpa' celebration impresses ICC; says gone so far on social media

    The famous 'Pushpa' celebration from Allu Arjun's name of the same name has taken social media by storm. Even cricketers keep doing the celebration on the field.

    Nepal bowler's Pushpa celebration irks ICC; says gone so far on social media-ayh
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published May 11, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    The sport of cricket has seen numerous celebrations from various cricketers across the globe. As the ages pass, new forms of celebrations are being introduced by a player or two. In contrast, some are so attractive that they become super hit and are also adopted by other fellow cricketers. The celebration could be of personal significance or adopted from somewhere else, be it another celebrity or even a dance.

    On the same note, the so-called 'Pushpa' celebration has taken cricket by storm, inspired by Indian actor Allu Arjun's famous Telugu hit movie of the same name. Recently, a female cricket from Nepal celebrated in the same manner, which also caught the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    During the FairBreak Invitational Tournament being held in Dubai, Nepal's Sita Rana Magar did the same on a couple of occasions while playing for Tornadoes Women against Sapphires Women last Thursday. The mock involves swirling the palm of the hand under the chin through the cheek. The ICC was also impressed by the celebration, as it shared the video on the same on social media and captioned it, "It's gone so far on social media. Nepal's Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently."

    Meanwhile, Magar is not the first cricketer to do such a celebration. During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Rajasthan Royals pacer Obed McCoy were also seen performing the same 'Pushpa' celebration. Earlier, even Australian opener David Warner had taken to his social media handle to share a reel video of performing a dance to the same. Also, Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya did the same with his grandmother.

