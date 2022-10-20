'Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma

India has not won the ICC T20 World Cup since winning it in 2007 under MS Dhoni. As Rohit Sharma looks to end the 15-year-long wait, Rohit Sharma has voiced that the side is moving ahead with a winning mentality.

India last won a World Cup 11 years ago (ICC World Cup 2011), and skipper Rohit Sharma understands that his side will have to do a lot of things right to lift the coveted trophy in Australia. Its previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the ICC Champions Trophy in England under legendary skipper MS Dhoni by taming the hosts in the final.

"If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we will get the results we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup. The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know we must do many things right to get there. So, one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals," Rohit said in a video posted by bcci.tv.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is Rohit's maiden ICC tournament as the skipper. Virat Kohli led the Men in Blue during the last occasion last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they were ousted in the Super 12 stage. "It is a big honour to captain the side. My first World Cup as captain, so I am excited about it. It is an excellent opportunity to come here and do something special," stated Rohit.

"Every time you come for a World Cup, it is a great feeling. We had a great camp [training] in Perth. We recently won two series at home, but Australia will be a different challenge. Conditions will be challenging, but there is a reason why we came here early," Rohit added.

India plays its opening contest versus arch-rival Pakistan at Sunday's sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, the weather forecast for the day is not looking great. "It is a big game to start with, but we are going to keep relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is going to be the key for us," concluded Rohit.

