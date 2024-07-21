'Main ek hi cheez bolna chahunga...' Shami breaks silence on rumours about marriage with Sania Mirza (WATCH)

India's pacer Mohammed Shami debunked marriage rumours with Sania Mirza, criticizing the spread of false information. He also expressed shock at the T20I retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, appreciating their contributions and acknowledging the challenge of replacing such cricket legends.

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has finally addressed the swirling rumours about his alleged marriage to tennis star Sania Mirza. The rumours began circulating after Sania's recent divorce from former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Speculation on social media suggested that Shami and Mirza were planning to marry.

In a recent YouTube interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Shami dismissed these rumours and criticized those spreading false information.

"It's quite strange. And what’s more, it’s all fabricated news. When you open the photo, it’s just your photo that shows up. What can we do now? But I want to say that no one should drag others down like this. I understand there are memes made for humour, but they relate to someone’s life," Shami said.

He added, "You should create those memes responsibly. It’s easy to pull someone’s leg or push them into a pit. Show some success. Achieve something yourself. Elevate your level a bit. Support your family. If you understand the harm in putting others down, try helping someone instead. Only then will I believe you are a good person."

Shami also spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent retirements from T20I cricket. The news of their retirements came after India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Kohli was named Player of the Match for his 76 off 59 balls. Kohli announced it was his final T20I, ending his career as India’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is with 4,188 runs.

Shortly after, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from T20Is, finishing as the format's highest run-scorer with 4,231 runs and holding the record for the most centuries in men’s T20Is.

Shami expressed his surprise at their simultaneous retirements. "The retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20Is came as a shock. They have been key figures for India, delivering stellar performances and earning their status as white-ball cricket legends. Their simultaneous exit is surprising but natural in the sport. Replacing such stars will be a significant challenge."

He concluded with gratitude, saying, "Retiring after achieving your goals is an emotional moment. I want to thank Rohit and Virat for their contributions, their incredible innings, and the records they set for the team."

Latest Videos