Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Main ek hi cheez bolna chahunga...' Shami breaks silence on rumours about marriage with Sania Mirza (WATCH)

    India's pacer Mohammed Shami debunked marriage rumours with Sania Mirza, criticizing the spread of false information. He also expressed shock at the T20I retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, appreciating their contributions and acknowledging the challenge of replacing such cricket legends.

    Main ek hi cheez bolna chahunga Shami breaks silence on rumours about marriage with Sania Mirza WATCH vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has finally addressed the swirling rumours about his alleged marriage to tennis star Sania Mirza. The rumours began circulating after Sania's recent divorce from former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Speculation on social media suggested that Shami and Mirza were planning to marry.

    In a recent YouTube interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Shami dismissed these rumours and criticized those spreading false information.

    "It's quite strange. And what’s more, it’s all fabricated news. When you open the photo, it’s just your photo that shows up. What can we do now? But I want to say that no one should drag others down like this. I understand there are memes made for humour, but they relate to someone’s life," Shami said.

    He added, "You should create those memes responsibly. It’s easy to pull someone’s leg or push them into a pit. Show some success. Achieve something yourself. Elevate your level a bit. Support your family. If you understand the harm in putting others down, try helping someone instead. Only then will I believe you are a good person."

    Shami also spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent retirements from T20I cricket. The news of their retirements came after India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Kohli was named Player of the Match for his 76 off 59 balls. Kohli announced it was his final T20I, ending his career as India’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is with 4,188 runs.

    Shortly after, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from T20Is, finishing as the format's highest run-scorer with 4,231 runs and holding the record for the most centuries in men’s T20Is.

    Shami expressed his surprise at their simultaneous retirements. "The retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20Is came as a shock. They have been key figures for India, delivering stellar performances and earning their status as white-ball cricket legends. Their simultaneous exit is surprising but natural in the sport. Replacing such stars will be a significant challenge."

    He concluded with gratitude, saying, "Retiring after achieving your goals is an emotional moment. I want to thank Rohit and Virat for their contributions, their incredible innings, and the records they set for the team."

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Past clashes with Gambhir won't 'affect relationship in dressing room': Virat Kohli to BCCI officials snt

    Past clashes with Gambhir won't 'affect relationship in dressing room': Virat Kohli to BCCI officials

    Pakistani sports journalist Qadir Khawaja heavily trolled for cropping BCCI's earnings in richest boards list snt

    Pakistani sports journalist Qadir Khawaja heavily trolled for cropping BCCI's earnings in richest boards list

    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana shot dead in front of wife and children at Ambalangoda vkp

    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana shot dead in front of wife and children at Ambalangoda

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures RKK

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures

    FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh over controversial 'Tauba Tauba' dance video RKK

    FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh over controversial 'Tauba Tauba' dance video

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday's dance video goes viral, netizens say, 'Ambani ne bana di jodi' RKK

    Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday's dance video goes viral, netizens say, 'Ambani ne bana di jodi'

    Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 false teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details AJR

    Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details

    What did celebrities gift Anant Ambani-Radhika at their wedding? RKK

    What did celebrities gift Anant Ambani-Radhika at their wedding?

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details AJR

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details

    Karnataka Heavy vehicles restricted on Belagavi Chorla ghat route amid hefty rainfall vkp

    Karnataka: Heavy vehicles restricted on Belagavi-Chorla ghat route amid hefty rainfall

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon