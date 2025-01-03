Is this the end of Rohit Sharma's Test career? Hitman's struggles in 2024 raises questions about his future

India's Test skipper Rohit Sharma finds himself at a crossroads after a dismal 2024 season in the longest format. The 37-year-old veteran, who has been a stalwart of Indian cricket for over a decade, endured one of the worst phases of his career, marked by technical flaws, a string of low scores, and mounting criticism over his leadership.

In 14 Tests throughout 2024, Rohit amassed just 619 runs at an average of 24.76, scoring only two centuries and two half-centuries. His performance dipped alarmingly after his century against England in Dharamsala in March. Over the next 15 innings, he managed just 154 runs at a paltry average of 10.26.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia has been particularly harsh for Rohit. After missing the first Test due to the birth of his second child, he scored just 31 runs in five innings, averaging a mere 6.20 — the lowest for a touring captain in Australia. His struggles culminated in being dropped from the series-deciding fifth Test in Sydney, as India trailed 1-2 in the series.

Critics have highlighted Rohit's declining footwork and inability to counter quality bowling attacks, both pace and spin, as major factors in his downfall. His captaincy has also come under fire, with India faltering in crucial moments, adding pressure on selectors to consider younger players for leadership roles.

In a candid post-match press conference after the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Rohit admitted to the mental toll of his poor form and India’s struggles. "I stand where I am standing today. There’s nothing to think about what has happened in the past. Obviously, few results haven’t gone our way. As a captain, yes, that is disappointing. Yes, as a batter as well, a lot of things that I am trying to do are not falling into place. But, mentally, it’s disturbing without a doubt. If you have come here, you want to successfully do what you are supposed to. If those things don’t fall in place, that’s a big disappointment," he said.

With his Test career seemingly nearing its end, speculation has also turned to his future in limited-overs cricket. Rohit had already stepped away from T20Is after leading India to a T20 World Cup triumph. However, questions linger about whether he will continue as ODI captain with the ICC Champions Trophy just a month away.

Rohit’s journey as a cricketer has been illustrious, but the year 2024 marked a stark decline in his Test performances. As selectors and fans await clarity on his future, the 'Hitman' faces perhaps the most challenging chapter of his storied career.

Here's a look at how cricket enthusiasts reacted to Rohit Sharma being dropped for the Sydney clash:

