    IPL 2024: 'Virat, I want you to...' RCB legend AB de Villiers has a message for Kohli (WATCH)

    AB de Villiers, former South African cricketing legend and icon of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has emphasized the crucial role played by star batter Virat Kohli in anchoring the team's middle overs to initiate a turnaround in their IPL 2024 campaign.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    AB de Villiers, former South African cricketing legend and icon of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has emphasized the crucial role played by star batter Virat Kohli in anchoring the team's middle overs to initiate a turnaround in their IPL 2024 campaign. Speaking about RCB's challenges in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, de Villiers highlighted the importance of Kohli's contributions during the middle phase of the game.

    "Hopefully, he (Virat) keeps going with his good start, because RCB need that glue in the middle overs. We need him to get through the first six (overs), that is ultimately how I want to see him play. Let Faf take more risk upfront, but Virat, I want you to be there over 6-15. That is when RCB is going to fire from all cylinders. Watch out for that," de Villiers expressed on his YouTube channel.

    Recognizing RCB's uneven start to the tournament, de Villiers emphasized that the team needs a couple of key victories to regain momentum and ascend the IPL standings.

    "RCB... not a bad start but not great. It is in the middle, and they need a couple of wins. They will be hitting the road and hopefully, they find a good fortune away from home before they come back to the Chinnaswamy," de Villiers commented on RCB's performance.

     

    Having been a vital part of RCB's lineup for ten years, de Villiers boasts a prestigious legacy with the franchise, accumulating more than 4,491 runs in 156 matches with an impressive average of 41.20. His remarkable contributions have secured him a spot in the RCB 'Hall of Fame,' alongside cricketing stars like Chris Gayle and Vinay Kumar.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
