    IPL 2024: Under-fire MI skipper Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath temple ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    Amid mounting pressure, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya sought solace in a visit to Gujarat's iconic Somnath Temple, offering prayers ahead of a crucial match against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

    Amid mounting pressure, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya sought solace in a visit to Gujarat's iconic Somnath Temple, offering prayers ahead of a crucial match against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Videos shared on X, formerly Twitter, captured the star all-rounder engaged in worshipping rituals in front of the temple idol.

    The Somanath temple, also known as Deo Patan, stands as a revered Hindu sanctuary situated in Prabhas Patan, Veraval, Gujarat, India. Renowned as one of the holiest pilgrimage destinations for Hindus, it holds the esteemed position as the foremost among the twelve jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Video captures MI fans' boos for Hardik, chants for Rohit at Wankhede from Mumbai train (WATCH)

    Hailing from Baroda, Pandya has faced continuous criticism since assuming the captaincy role, stepping in for Rohit Sharma in the esteemed franchise. Fans have expressed their discontent, evident in instances of booing directed at the all-rounder, notably during the clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

    Following the clash against Rajasthan Royals, Pandya asserted that the former champions will not give up and will continue to fight in the ongoing IPL despite slumping to a hat-trick of defeats.

    "If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Hardik posted on X.

    Since taking over as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain from Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has faced criticism and backlash from fans. The all-rounder was subjected to booing during the team's first two matches, reaching its peak during MI's initial home game of the season on Monday.

    Adding to the challenges, MI's campaign in the 2024 IPL began poorly under Pandya's leadership, with three consecutive losses placing them at the bottom of the table. However, MI has a reputation for slow starts; in 2015, they lost their first four games before ultimately clinching the title.

    Criticism of Pandya's captaincy decisions has also emerged, particularly regarding his handling of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and the batting order, such as sending Tim David ahead of himself against the Gujarat Titans.

    The change in leadership has unsettled many MI supporters, evident in chants of 'Rohit Rohit' echoing through the Wankhede Stadium during Monday's match. Even Indian captain Rohit Sharma intervened, urging the crowd to support Pandya instead of jeering him.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Outraged MI fans want 'egoistic' Hardik's captaincy stripped, seek Rohit's reinstatement (WATCH)

