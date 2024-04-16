Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's memorable encounter with Jhulan Goswami in the KKR vs RR showdown (WATCH)

    During the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, Shah Rukh Khan shares a moment with cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, adding excitement to the match at Eden Gardens.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

    During the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match, Shah Rukh Khan had a memorable encounter with Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, stirring up excitement among fans. While the match showcased remarkable batting performances, with Sunil Narine's explosive 49-ball century stealing the spotlight, the encounter between Shah Rukh Khan and Jhulan Goswami added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

    In the highly anticipated match, Rajasthan Royals, led by captain Sanju Samson, won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. The clash marked a showdown between two formidable teams, both vying for the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table. Notably, Rajasthan Royals welcomed back Ravichandran Ashwin into the playing XI, while Jos Buttler made a return to the squad after recovering from an injury. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders remained unchanged, maintaining their winning combination for the crucial encounter.

    Commenting on his decision to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson expressed confidence in their ability to chase down a target, considering the favorable batting conditions in the latter innings. In response, Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the significance of the pitch conditions in their strategy.

    With both teams evenly matched, boasting impressive records in their head-to-head encounters, anticipation was high for an exhilarating showdown at the Eden Gardens. The playing XIs featured a formidable lineup of players, setting the stage for a thrilling contest between bat and ball.

    As the match unfolded, fans eagerly awaited the outcome of this high-stakes encounter, with Shah Rukh Khan's interaction with Jhulan Goswami adding an unexpected moment of excitement amidst the on-field action.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Sunil Narine credits KKR coach Gautam Gambhir for batting promotion and confidence boost

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
