    IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting voices frustration over Delhi Capitals' performance against KKR

    Delhi Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, expresses his disappointment and frustration following his team's defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL match. 

    IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting voices frustration over Delhi Capitals' performance against KKR osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, didn't mince his words following his team's crushing 106-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Ponting expressed his embarrassment over the lackluster performance during the first half of the game and highlighted concerns about conceding too many runs and slow-over rates. Despite Rishabh Pant's commendable batting, Ponting pointed out missed opportunities and emphasised the need for immediate improvement to progress in the tournament.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
