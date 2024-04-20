IPL 2024: LSG skipper KL Rahul, CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad each fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over rate in their IPL 2024 clash in Lucknow on Friday.

The match, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, saw LSG emerging victorious over the defending champions CSK by eight wickets. This fine marks the teams' first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct concerning minimum over-rate violations.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow," the IPL said.

Regarding the other penalised player, the IPL said, "Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow."

Rahul and Quinton de Kock, the opening duo for Lucknow Super Giants, showcased their batting prowess with stylish half-centuries on a challenging pitch, guiding their team to a convincing victory over Chennai Super Kings.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja anchored the innings with an unbeaten 57 runs, supported by quickfire contributions from Moeen Ali (30 off 20) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 9), propelling CSK to a competitive total of 176 for six.

In response, Rahul's authoritative 82 and De Kock's composed 54 formed a match-defining partnership of 134 runs, setting a new record for the highest partnership at the Ekana Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants comfortably chased down the target, reaching 180 for 2 in just 19 overs. This victory marked a significant recovery for LSG after consecutive defeats, solidifying their position in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, who entered the match on the back of two consecutive wins, suffered their third loss in the ongoing IPL season.