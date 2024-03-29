IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni spotted riding 'Made-in-India' electric cycle Doodle; video goes viral (WATCH)

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, renowned for his passion for automobiles, has once again captivated social media with his latest choice of wheels.

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, renowned for his passion for automobiles, has once again captivated social media with his latest choice of wheels. The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter was recently spotted riding a Doodle V3, a foldable electric bicycle made in India.

In a video that has garnered millions of views within the last couple of days, Dhoni is seen effortlessly cruising through the streets on the electric cycle, sporting a casual yet confident look.

The Doodle V3, the electric vehicle (EV) Dhoni chose for his ride, is more than just your average bicycle. With a maximum speed of 25 kmph, it offers versatility by allowing users to operate it as a regular pedal cycle, switch to pure electric mode, or enjoy a combination of both for a smoother ride. Powered by a 12.75 Ah battery, this eco-friendly bike boasts an impressive range of up to 60 km.

Adding to its appeal is a 7-speed Shimano gear system, an LCD display, and a USB charging port, features reminiscent of modern-day two-wheelers. Manufactured by EMotorad, the Doodle V3 EV is priced from Rs 53,000, making it an accessible option for those looking to embrace sustainable transportation.

While this isn't the first time Dhoni has been spotted on two wheels, his latest choice has generated significant interest due to its eco-friendly nature. As a prominent figure in Indian sports, Dhoni's endorsement of the Doodle V3 serves as a powerful message advocating for greener modes of transport.

With videos of his rides often going viral, Dhoni continues to inspire fans not only on the cricket field but also in embracing eco-conscious lifestyles. His choice to ride the Doodle V3 underscores the importance of promoting sustainable transportation options in today's world.