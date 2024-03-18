IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium

BMTC introduces special bus services on IPL match days at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Routes cover key locations across the city, ensuring convenient transportation for cricket fans. Twelve routes cater to diverse neighbourhoods, making it easier for spectators to travel to and from the stadium, enhancing their overall match-day experience.

As the excitement for the IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ramps up, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced a welcome initiative to ease transportation concerns for cricket enthusiasts. To facilitate smooth travel to and from the stadium, BMTC has introduced a special bus service on match days.

The special bus service will be operational on March 19, 25, 29, and April 2, coinciding with the scheduled IPL matches. This initiative aims to provide convenient transportation options for fans flocking to witness the cricketing extravaganza live at the stadium. To cater to the diverse needs of commuters, BMTC has arranged buses operating from various parts of the city directly to Chinnaswamy Stadium. The routes cover key locations across Bengaluru, ensuring accessibility for viewers from different neighbourhoods.



Here are the bus routes:

1. S.B. S-1K: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kadugodi Bus Stand via HAL Road

2. S.B. S-13K: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kadugodi Bus Stand via Hoodi Road

3. G-2: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Sarjapur

4. G-3: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Electronic City via Hosur Road

5. G-4: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Bannerghatta Zoo

6. G-6: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kengeri K.H.B. Quarters via MCTC-Nayandahalli

7. G-7: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Popular Township (Magadi Road)

8. G-8: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Nelamangala

9. G-9: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Yelahanka 5th Phase

10. G-10: Chinnaswamy Stadium to R.K. Hegde Nagar via Nagwara and Tannery Road

11. G-11: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Bangalore via Hennur Road

12. KBS-12HK: Chinnaswamy Stadium to Hoskote

This comprehensive network of bus routes ensures that cricket fans from all corners of Bangalore have convenient access to transportation for the IPL matches. By offering this service, BMTC aims to enhance the overall experience for spectators, making it easier for them to cheer on their favourite teams without worrying about travel logistics.