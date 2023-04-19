Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man approached India pacer Mohammed Siraj before Australia tour, sought 'inside news' on team

    "It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information," a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

    India pacer Mohammed Siraj had reported a "corrupt approach" to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person, who wanted "inside news" about his team before Australia arrived in the country for a full-fledged tour in February this year.

    The India pacer, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL, had promptly reported the matter to BCCI's ACU unit. It is understood that the gambler had lost a lot of money during the India games and messaged Siraj out of sheer frustration.

    India had played white-ball home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in January-February before Australia arrived. India won the T20 series against Sri Lanka 2-1 before blanking them 3-0 in the ODI series.

     Against New Zealand, India won the ODI series 3-0 before triumphing in the T20 series with a 2-1 margin, with the Black Caps winning the lone game of the tour in Ranchi.    

    "Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement (Andhra Police) authorities had nabbed the person," the source added.

    The BCCI had beefed up its ACU network ever since the spot-fixing scandal, involving S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, Ajit Chandila and then Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, was unearthed in 2013.

    Now, each IPL team has a dedicated ACU official who stays in the same hotel and is there at the ground monitoring all the movements. Also, there is a mandatory ACU workshop for players on the dos and don'ts, and if any player fails to report a corrupt approach, there are sanctions in place.

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 for not reporting a corrupt approach during his IPL stint in the previous season.

    RCB are currently placed eighth with four points after two wins and three defeats.

