    3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    It is true that painkillers are also available in our homes. They are present in our kitchens all the while. Here are the three effective painkillers that are present in our kitchen.

    Image: Getty Images

    Pain is an experience caused by many factors as injury, illness, or inflammation. When we experience pain, our first instinct is often to reach for painkillers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen. 

    However, there are natural painkillers found in nature or our kitchens. Here are the 3 effective painkillers that are available in your kitchen.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Turmeric:

    One of the main benefits of turmeric is its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body. It makes it a natural painkiller used to alleviate aches and pains. Turmeric has several antiseptic and antibiotic properties, making it an effective remedy for treating wounds and other skin ailments. Additionally, turmeric aids in treating congestion caused by flu and in the treatment of mouth ulcers.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Ginger:

    Ginger helps with pain in your muscles and joints. It has healing chemicals that can stop pain hormones from being made and released. Ginger is also helpful if you feel sick or nauseous, especially if you're pregnant.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Holy Basil (Tulsi):

    Holy basil is a herb that got used in traditional medicine for a long time. It has many benefits for the body, including reducing inflammation and pain. It also helps to get rid of harmful substances in the body and helps to fight against illnesses like COVID-19. Holy basil can also help to manage stress by controlling the release of certain hormones in the body.

