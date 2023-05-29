Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hats off Sai': GT fans go berserk after Sudharsan's epic knock in IPL 2023 final clash against CSK

    B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Ahmedabad on Monday. 

    IPL 2023 final GT vs CSK Gujarat Titans Fans go berserk after Sai Sudharsan's epic knock against Chennai Super Kings snt
    First Published May 29, 2023, 9:35 PM IST

    Gujarat Titans youngster Sai Sudharsan's fireworks on Monday in the IPL 2023 grand finale against Chennai Super Kings powered the defending champions to post a total of 214 for the loss of 4 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Having won the toss in their 10th IPL final, MS Dhoni's CSK chose to field first in the grand stage, which was played a day after the match was washed out due to rain on Sunday. Fans of GT were expecting yet another brilliant knock from the tournament's leading run-scorer Shubman Gill, but the batter scored just 39 runs off 20 balls. However, opener Wriddhiman Saha scored a solid half-century (54 off 39 balls) to provide the defending champions with much-needed momentum in the final of the 15th edition of the T20 league.

    A young Sai Sudharsan too joined the party and scored a sensational half-century (96 off 47 balls), which included 8 fours and 6 sixes. Captain Hardik Pandya provided much-needed support at the other end as he scored 21 off 12 balls. Despite missing an epic IPL century in the grand finale, GT fans praised the Chennai-born 21-year-old player for his sensational knock against a formidable side.

    While all eyes remain on CSK's batting unit to see if they can successfully chase 215 in 20 overs to clinch their 5th IPL title, netizens cannot get enough of GT batter Sai Sudharsan's knock.

    "TAKE A BOW, SAI SUDHARSAN...!!! 96 in just 47 balls in the all important IPL Final against CSK. He was blistering tonight, what a mad striking by Sai. An innings to remember for life time, Hats off Sai," wrote Mufaddal Vora on Twitter.

    Another GT fan added, "Sai Sudharsan, A knock to remember for Lifetime. In the biggest of all stages in IPL, he smashed 96 runs from 47 balls against CSK."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 9:38 PM IST
