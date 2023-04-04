IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka named as injured Kane Williamson's replacement at Gujarat Titans

Dasun Shanaka, an explosive middle-order who also bowls right-arm seam, was signed by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Gujarat Titans on Tuesday named Sri Lanka's white ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Kane Williamson for the remainder of the IPL.

Shanaka, an explosive middle-order who also bowls right-arm seam, was signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He had gone unsold in the auction.

Williamson was ruled out of the ongoing IPL after sustaining an injury to his right leg while attempting a catch in the season-opener against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The 32-year-old got injured following a nasty fall while fielding on the boundary during the CSK innings. He had limped off the field in the 13th over.

Williamson, who was making his Gujarat Titans debut, intercepted a ball headed for a possible six off CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat.

He managed to palm the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary ropes. But he fell awkwardly on the ground and clutched his right knee in pain.

He was taken off after receiving on-field treatment and did not come back to bat with B. Sai Sudharsan coming on as a substitute fielder first and later he took Williamson's place in the Titans' playing XI under the Impact Player rule.

"I just want to wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best the remainder of the season," the New Zealander said in an Instagram post.

"Wish I could have been there with you all, but not to be. I also want to thank the fans for their love and support. I look forward to a speedy recovery," Williamson added.

(With inputs from PTI)