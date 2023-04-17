Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Ahead of clash against RCB, Gavaskar heaps ultimate praise on CSK captain Dhoni

    MS Dhoni completed 200 matches as captain of CSK in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on April 12, which they lost by three runs.

    IPL 2023: Ahead of clash against RCB, Gavaskar heaps ultimate praise on CSK captain Dhoni snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has named Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the best captain in the Indian Premier League history, saying "there hasn't been a captain like him and will never be one like him in future".

    Also read: IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni's fitness in focus as Chennai targets middle overs push against Bangalore

    Dhoni completed 200 matches as captain of CSK in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on April 12, which they lost by three runs. The 41-year-old former India captain was the first player to achieve the feat in IPL history.

    "CSK know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well," Gavaskar, himself a former India captain, said.

    "But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn't been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future," said Gavaskar in a release from IPL broadcasters.

    Dhoni has been part of CSK from the beginning of IPL, except for the two years (2016-17) the team was suspended due to the involvement of their officials in illegal activities. He led now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 season in 14 matches, taking his total match as captain to 214.

    Dhoni's CSK have won the IPL title four times. His record as CSK skipper is 120 wins, 79 losses and one no result till the match against RR on April 12

    Gavaskar also praised star batter Virat Kohli for giving his side Royal Challengers Bangalore a flying start in their matches so far this season.

    "Virat Kohli is giving RCB flying starts at the start of the innings. He deserves a lot of credit for the starts RCB is getting and the runs the team is managing to post on the board because of his starts. These are good signs for RCB," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: 'Real positive is seeing guys stand up at different times' - Trent Boult after RR stuns GT-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Real positive is seeing guys stand up at different times' - Trent Boult after RR stuns GT

    IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Shimron Hetmyer finishing abilities allow Rajasthan Royals to break Gujarat Titans jinx; Twitter delirious-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Hetmyer's finishing abilities allow Rajasthan to break Gujarat jinx; Twitter delirious

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer ton in vain as Mumbai Indians outsmart Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer's ton in vain as Mumbai outsmarts Kolkata by 5 wickets

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer fastest ton powers Kolkata Knight Riders to 185/6 against Mumbai Indians; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer's fastest ton powers Kolkata to 185/6 against Mumbai; fans exulted

    IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK preview: MS Dhoni fitness, Chennai Super Kings-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni's fitness in focus as Chennai targets middle overs push against Bangalore

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Woman with tricolour painted on face denied entry to Golden Temple; video viral AJR

    WATCH: Woman with tricolour painted on face denied entry to Golden Temple; video viral

    Kerala grabs first spot in women going on Haj without 'mehram' this year! anr

    Kerala grabs first spot in women going on Haj without 'mehram' this year!

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: 'Real positive is seeing guys stand up at different times' - Trent Boult after RR stuns GT-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Real positive is seeing guys stand up at different times' - Trent Boult after RR stuns GT

    WhatsApp update Messaging app now allow users to add description to forwarded media Check out all details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app now allow users to add description to forwarded media; Check out all details

    Dhoomam first look OUT now: Witness Fahadh Faasil, Aparana Balamurali's fierce glimpses in actioner-thriller vma

    Dhoomam first look OUT now: Witness Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali's fierce glimpses in actioner-thriller

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon