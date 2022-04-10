IPL 2022: We will conquer this, says Nita Ambani to motivate MI players after 4th defeat

Mumbai Indians (MI) have kick-started the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a disastrous note, having suffered massive four defeats in as many matches, sending them to the 9th spot in the points table.

Apart from sparks of brilliance from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, none of the other batters has really been able to strike form. While their batting unit struggles to make a mark with the bat, the bowling unit has struggled in the absence of seasoned campaigners.

After the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered its 4th consecutive defeat of the season, team owner Mrs Nita Ambani motivated the players. MI has shared a video of Nita Ambani addressing players.

"I have full faith and belief in all of y'all. And I am sure we'll pull through. Now we are only going to be onwards and upwards. We need to believe in ourselves that we are going to conquer this. We have been through this many times before and then gone ahead and won the cup," she stated.

"So, I have full trust and belief that if you stick to each other, if you are by each other, we will conquer this. And I will meet you on the other side. Till then, my full support y'all in whatever you want. Please keep faith in each other, keep believing, and Mumbai Indians are always there to support you," she concluded.

Mumbai Indians' opening game was a 4-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. In their 2nd clash, they fell short by 23 runs while chasing a target of 194 against Rajasthan Royals. In their 3rd fixture, Mumbai Indians lost while defending a target of 162 against Kolkata Knight Riders. In the must-watch tie against RCB, MI managed a total of 151 and lost by a 7-wicket margin as the Faf du Plessis-led side chased down the target in 18.3 overs.

MI are in need of a win as every defeat at this stage can impact their chances of making it to the next round. The five-time IPL Champions next face Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

