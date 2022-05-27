Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's classy ton puts Rajasthan in final; fans pumped

    Friday, Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier 2. Jos Buttler's classy knock played a valuable role in the same.

    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published May 27, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

    It was a relatively one-sided encounter in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between former champion Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, RR rode to a quick seven-wicket win, thanks to opener Jos Buttler's classy century, sealing its place in the final and knocking out RCB in the process. While the wait for RCB's maiden IPL title continues, RR will be eyeing its second as it faces off against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) at the same venue on Sunday. In the meantime, the RR fans were pumped as the side looks to pay homage by winning its maiden IPL title and dedicate it to their late title-winning coach cum skipper, Shane Warne.

    Winning the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson invited RCB to bat, as it lost Virat Kohli (7) early in the second over to pacer Prasidh Krishna, with nine runs on the board. However, skipper cum opener Faf du Plessis (25) and Rajat Patidar (58) added 70 for the second wicket before the former departed to pacer Obed McCoy in the 11th. Thereon, the RR bowlers pressed hard, despite Patidar attacking and slamming his second IPL half-century, besides being his second 50-plus score in a row in the playoffs.

    Patidar fell to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 16th, at 130, as RCB could manage a par score of 158/8. For RR, Krishna and McCoy bagged three each, while the former was the most economical of all. In reply, RR was off to a flying start, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) and Buttler (106*) putting on a 61-run partnership before the former fell to pacer Josh Hazlewood in the sixth.

    A 52-run stand ensued between Buttler and Samson (23), as RR stayed in the chase before leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed the latter in the 12th. The RCB bowlers failed to get regular breakthroughs. At the same time, the RR batters kept the momentum going. Another effective 35-run partnership happened between Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (9), with the former doing most of the hitting and scoring his 50 in the process.

    While Padikkal fell to Hazlewood in the 17th, at 148, Buttler took total control of the chase, as he slammed his fourth IPL ton and the same of IPL 2022. He finished it off in style, hitting the winning six, with RR winning by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare. For RCB, Hazlewood claimed a couple, whereas leg-spinner Glenn Maxwell was the most economical for the side.
    Brief scores: RCB 157/8 (Patidar- 58; Krishna- 3/22, McCoy- 3/23) lost to RR 161/3 in 18.1 overs (Buttler- 106*; Hazlewood- 2/23) by seven wickets.

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
