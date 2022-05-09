Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season

    MI star Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season due to an injury ahead of its match against KKR on Monday.

    Mumbai, First Published May 9, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    In a massive blow for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the T20 tournament due to an injury.

    Surya, who didn't field in the last game against Gujarat Titans (GT), had suffered a blow on his left forearm. The scans have reportedly shown a muscle strain and the Mumbai batter has been advised to rest, thus he will miss the remainder of the four games for the five-time champions in the ongoing season.

    “Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," said the Rohit Sharma-led side in an official statement ahead of Monday's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

    The explosive batter arrived late in the 15th edition of the league after recovering from a hairline fracture he suffered during the T20I series against West Indies earlier this year. The 31-year-old played eight matches this season for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included three half centuries.

    Following this news, fans of the batter and Mumbai franchise took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

