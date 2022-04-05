Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Impressed by SRH's Umran Malik, Harsha Bhogle makes special request to Dale Steyn

    The 22-year-old 'Jammu Express' played three games last year, picking up two wickets, and was retained by SRH for four crores ahead of IPL 2022, when they also roped in Dale Steyn as fast bowling coach.

    IPL 2022: Impressed by SRH's Umran Malik, Harsha Bhogle makes special request to Dale Steyn snt
    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    Umran Malik is the talk of the town once again after the SunRisers Hyderabad pacer delivered some unplayable screamers with speeds in excess of 140 during Monday's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Although the KL Rahul-led side won the game by 12 runs, thanks to Avesh Khan's 4/24, it was SRH's 'Jammu Express' that netizens could not just stop talking about.

    One among them was renowned cricket commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle, who took the fandom around Umran Malik to another level. In a tweet, the pundit requested legendary South African fast bowler Dale Steyn to mentor the Indian pace sensation.

    Also read: IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH: All-round Lucknow continues to pile misery on Hyderabad; netizens entertained

    "Hey @DaleSteyn62, can't think of anyone better than you to mentor a young kid like #UmranMalik who runs in hard and bowls seriously quick," Bhogle wrote.

    What's interesting is the offer the cricket presenter offered in return. "My friends in Hyderabad will volunteer many fine biryanis in return! Cheers. @SunRisers," Bhogle stated.

    While most people agreed that the likes of Umran Malik, who clocked the fastest delivery ever by an Indian in the history of IPL, i.e. 152.954 Kph against Lucknow, deserves to be mentored by Dale Steyn, there were quite a few who called out Bhogle for his tweet as the South African legend is already Hyderabad's bowling coach. Some suggested his performance in the season so far is proof enough that he is already being mentored by Steyn.

    The 22-year-old played three games last year, picking up two wickets, and was retained by SRH for four crores ahead of IPL 2022, when they also roped in the legendary bowler as fast bowling coach.

    Also read; 10 mind-boggling KL Rahul tattoos that will inspire you to get inked

    Umran Malik started off the IPL 2022 in stunning fashion picking up a couple of wickets against Rajasthan Royals, dismissing top-order batters Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in a fiery spell. However, on Monday, the Jammu Express didn't have a great game, as he conceded 39 runs in three overs. Yes, he did bowl some fast deliveries with an average speed of 145 KPH, but he clearly needs to control the ball better.

    Regardless, the young pace sensation has caught the eyes of several former cricketers and fans of the sport. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

