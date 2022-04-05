IPL 2022: Impressed by SRH's Umran Malik, Harsha Bhogle makes special request to Dale Steyn

The 22-year-old 'Jammu Express' played three games last year, picking up two wickets, and was retained by SRH for four crores ahead of IPL 2022, when they also roped in Dale Steyn as fast bowling coach.

Umran Malik is the talk of the town once again after the SunRisers Hyderabad pacer delivered some unplayable screamers with speeds in excess of 140 during Monday's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Although the KL Rahul-led side won the game by 12 runs, thanks to Avesh Khan's 4/24, it was SRH's 'Jammu Express' that netizens could not just stop talking about.

One among them was renowned cricket commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle, who took the fandom around Umran Malik to another level. In a tweet, the pundit requested legendary South African fast bowler Dale Steyn to mentor the Indian pace sensation.

"Hey @DaleSteyn62, can't think of anyone better than you to mentor a young kid like #UmranMalik who runs in hard and bowls seriously quick," Bhogle wrote.

What's interesting is the offer the cricket presenter offered in return. "My friends in Hyderabad will volunteer many fine biryanis in return! Cheers. @SunRisers," Bhogle stated.

While most people agreed that the likes of Umran Malik, who clocked the fastest delivery ever by an Indian in the history of IPL, i.e. 152.954 Kph against Lucknow, deserves to be mentored by Dale Steyn, there were quite a few who called out Bhogle for his tweet as the South African legend is already Hyderabad's bowling coach. Some suggested his performance in the season so far is proof enough that he is already being mentored by Steyn.

The 22-year-old played three games last year, picking up two wickets, and was retained by SRH for four crores ahead of IPL 2022, when they also roped in the legendary bowler as fast bowling coach.

Umran Malik started off the IPL 2022 in stunning fashion picking up a couple of wickets against Rajasthan Royals, dismissing top-order batters Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in a fiery spell. However, on Monday, the Jammu Express didn't have a great game, as he conceded 39 runs in three overs. Yes, he did bowl some fast deliveries with an average speed of 145 KPH, but he clearly needs to control the ball better.

