10 mind-boggling KL Rahul tattoos that will inspire you to get inked

Indian batter and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is known for his jaw-dropping tattoos. Here's a look at some of the designs and their story behind it:

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

KL Rahul, who is busy leading the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in their debut Indian Premier League season, is not just known for his calm and composed batting style but also for his warrior-like tattoos that cover much of his skin. Even as fans of the Indian batter will hope that his team has massive success in the ongoing 15th edition of the T20 league, we take a look at some of his insane tattoos and the story behind it:

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

Lighthouse in his left forearm One of KL Rahul's most special tattoos is a lighthouse inked on his left forearm. The Indian batter got this s it reminds him of the beach he grew up by back in his hometown Mangaluru, before moving to Bengaluru to follow a career in cricket.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

Key with ram horns KL Rahul, who celebrates his birthday on the 18th of this month, has a tattoo of a key customized to have ram horns that are inspired by his zodiac sign Aries. According to the Indian batter, the key signifies being open to learning new things and unlocking his mind with new experiences.

Image Credit: KL Rahul

The all-seeing eye KL Rahul shared a close relationship with his grandparents, and the Indian opening batter had once revealed that this tattoo was dedicated to them. According to him, the tattoo reminds him that his grandparents are keeping a close eye on him. Also called 'Eye of God' among artists, the tattoo represents the supreme power keeping a keen eye on our actions and hence one should be cautious about their deeds.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

His pet dog, Simba's portrait KL Rahul has a tattoo of a portrait of his pet dog, Simba, on the right side of his back. He shares an extremely close relationship with his pet and so got himself a tattoo of his personal 'Lion King'. Simba has an Instagram account of his own, which boasts about photos with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli among others.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

Numerical 1, the rose and owl KL Rahul got the number '1' inked on his left hand's index finger as a dedication of love and respect towards his jersey number that he sports. Apart from '1', the Indian batter also has a tattoo of a rose, which is considered a symbol of endless love, and an owl that represents wisdom and mysteries of life.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

Deshi Basara On the LSG captain's right forearm, he has the words 'Deshi Basara' inked. KL Rahul is a huge fan of the superhero Batman, and this expression which means "to rise up", is related to the 2012 Batman film 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

284 in Roman numerals with Ashoka Chakra This tattoo, which runs across the right side of KL Rahul's torso, is his Indian Test cap number. Coupled with the Ashoka Chakra, this design is symbolic and special for the batter as it is a reminder of the hard work he has put in to earn a spot in the national team.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

Maori tattoo KL Rahul's left arm has a Maori design-inspired tattoo, which covers his shoulder, bicep and arm. Maori tattoos are inked as a mark of respect for one's rich culture, tribe and background. It is also said that Maori tattoos are a reminder of aspects like your family, journey, wealth, and at times even your professional career.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

The Spartan tattoo The tattoo on KL Rahul's right shoulder is that of a Spartan. In an interview, the LSG captain had said that he sees a reflection of himself in the Spartan - the pitch, his battlefield and the place where his killer instincts kick in. Spartan warriors are very popular among tattoo fans, and it represents honour and strength.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram