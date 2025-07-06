Image Credit : Getty

The record for the highest total runs by a batter in a single Test match still belongs to England's Graham Gooch. In the Lord’s Test of July 1990, Gooch was unstoppable. After being invited to bat first, he led the charge with a colossal 333 from 485 deliveries. His innings were filled with control, occupying the crease for over 10 hours and hammering 43 fours and three sixes.

Not done yet, Gooch came back in the second innings and cracked 123 off just 113 balls, taking his match total to an unmatched 456. England went on to crush India by 247 runs, with Gooch rightfully named the undisputed man of the match.