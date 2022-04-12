Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name

    Team India and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel revealed how the spelling of his name changed from Akshar to 'Axar' in an interview with Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast with Champions.

    In the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, a 19-year-old cricketer with the name 'Axar' written on his jersey walked in as a substitute fielder for Mumbai Indians. Very little was known about who the player was at that time, and people were unsure if 'Axar' was his real name or nickname sported like several other cricketers. For instance, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) explosive batter Andre Russell wears 'Dre Russ', Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Robin Uthappa sports 'Robbie', among others.

    When the youngster from Gujarat made his debut in the T20 league's 2014 edition for the then Kings XI Punjab, everyone finally got to know his name was indeed Axar but pronounced as 'Akshar'. Since then, the all-rounder has impressed everyone with his bowling and batting, not just in IPL but also for Team India.

    However, the mystery around how his name is pronounced as 'Akshar' but spelt as Axar intrigued several fans. Eight years later, the left-arm spinning all-rounder, who now is part of the Delhi Capitals, has finally revealed how the change in the spelling of his name came about and the story behind it.

    Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Patel said, "The correct spelling is Akshar. So, I was in Bangalore for the U-19 camp before the World Cup. The team was going to Australia, and everyone told me to get a passport made as I didn't have one. I needed a license and Leaving certificate from school. I was 17 at that time, so how could I get a driving license at that age."

    "When I went to school to get the leaving certificate, the principal made it Axar. The NCA people said, 'You usually write Akshar, then why is it Axar in your passport?!' Then I called my Dad, and he said, 'Now nothing can be changed'," Patel elaborated on it further.

    After which, the all-rounder said that he got a call from Mumbai Indians and then Team India, so why to fix if it ain't broke and they stayed with the spelling Axar.

