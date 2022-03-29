Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Samson's half-century allows Rajasthan to finish on 210/6

    Sanju Samson has struck a half-century for Rajasthan Royals against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. RR looks on course for a 200-plus total.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sanju Samson's half-century allows Rajasthan Royals to finish on 210/6-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 9:21 PM IST

    It has been a top start for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, RR skipper Sanju Samson has struck a half-century. As a result, RR has managed to post a total of 200-plus.

    It was Samson's 17th 50 in the tournament to date. It came off 25 deliveries, involving three fours and five sixes, while he now holds the record of hitting the most sixes for the franchise. Notably, it was his third consecutive half-century in the competition's opening game. He was dismissed for 55 by seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar after being caught by Abdul Samad.

    As for the match, SRH won the toss and invited RR to bat. The top order was off to a subtle start and maintained a run-rate of around ten per over. The pair of Samson and Devdutt Padikkal (41) contributed 73 runs for the third wicket, while RR managed to finish at a mammoth total of 210/6.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 9:21 PM IST
