    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Warner-Marsh show hands Delhi crucial win over Rajasthan; social media bursts

    Delhi Capitals bashed Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were the star performers, as social media burst into celebration.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC: David Warner-Mitchell Marsh explosive show hands Delhi crucial win over Rajasthan; social media bursts-ayh
    Navi Mumbai, First Published May 11, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

    It was a splendid batting show by Delhi Capitals (DC) against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 58 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, DC registered an emphatic eight-wicket win to stay in playoffs contention. It was opener David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, whose majestic batting got the job done for DC, as social media burst into celebration. DC stays in contention for the playoffs, as it stays in the fifth spot, besides needing to win the remaining couple of matches.

    Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl, while RR lost opener Jos Buttler (7) in the third over of the powerplay to pacer Chetan Sakariya, at the score of 11. However, fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (19) and Ravichandran Ashwin (50) added 43 for the second wicket, with the latter surprisingly promoted at number three. The former fell in the ninth to pacer Marsh before Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal (48) contributed to a 53-run partnership for the third wicket.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs DC (Match 58)

    As Ashwin scored his maiden IPL half-century, he immediately fell to Marsh in the 15th, at 107. Some short partnerships followed thereon, as RR finished on a par total of 160/6, while Padikkal was the sixth wicket to fall off pacer Anrich Nortje in the 19th, at 146. For DC, the three mentioned bowlers claimed a couple each, while Sakariya was decently economical.

    In reply, DC lost Srikar Bharat (0) to pacer Trent Boult in the second delivery of the chase, with no runs on the board. However, it was Warner (52*) and Marsh (89) who put on a grand stand of 144 that literally took the game away from RR. As Marsh slammed his maiden IPL 50, he was dismissed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, it hardly mattered anymore, as both the batters had already done the job. In the meantime, Warner also scored his 54th IPL half-century and along with Pant (13*) saw out the chase to hand DC a compelling eight-wicket victory, with 11 balls to spare. For RR, besides the said two bowlers, hardly anyone could weave any magic, while pacer Prasidh Krishna was heavily economical.
    Brief scores: RR 160/6 (Ashwin- 50, Padikkal- 48; Sakariya- 2/23) lost to DC 161/2 in 18.1 overs (Warner- 52*, Marsh- 89; Boult- 1/32) by eight wickets.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
