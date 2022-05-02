Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR's Shimron Hetmyer

    Rajasthan Royals has had a decent stint in IPL 2022, and some of the credit goes to Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, he has credited his wife as his biggest coach.

    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been a good going so far for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It has won six of its nine matches and lost third, while some of the credit for its great run goes to its Windies batter Shimron Hetmyer. Although the Guyanese has been great in impacting the tournament for the last few seasons, he has his coach to credit for it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    However, do you know which coach has Hetmyer credited? Surprisingly, it happens to be his wife, Nirvani Umrao. He is currently RR's third-highest run-scorer, amassing 260 in ten innings at a luminous average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 163.52, including a half-century, while his top score happens to be an unbeaten 59.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Speaking to Star Sports before the game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, Hetmyer stated, "For me, it is just about giving myself a chance. For the first, two years of my career, I didn't give myself a chance to get set. But now, I just wanted to give myself a couple of balls to see what the pitch is doing. My wife is my biggest coach and it was something we came up with. I tried to bring that into my game."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "I want to learn how to reverse sweep from Buttler. I tried it in practice by I keep getting out. Even the scoop. Batting looks much easier from the outside. I love playing here. Always a nice ground for the batters. Thank God, I am not a bowler. It has been a great ground for us as well," concluded Hetmyer.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
