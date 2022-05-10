IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat decimates Lucknow to seal playoffs berth

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a heavy 61-run loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. GT has become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, as fans rejoiced.

It was one-sided domination from new team Gujarat Titans (GT) against fellow new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Tuesday, played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, GT secured a convincing 62-run win over LSG. As a result, GT has become the first team to make it to the playoffs, while fans rejoiced.

Winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya surprisingly opted to bat first, as it was off to an uneasy start, losing a couple for 24 by the fifth over of the powerplay, while it was down to 51/3 by the tenth. Thereon, opener Shubman Gill (63) and David Miller (26) added 52 for the third wicket to ensure that GT steers towards a safe total on a slow-looking Pune track. In the 16th, the latter was dismissed by pacer Jason Holder.

At this time, Gill scored his 13th IPL half-century, and along with Rahul Tewatia (22), he propelled GT to a sub-par total of 144/4. For LSG, pacer Avesh Khan claimed a couple, while fellow pacer Mohsin Khan was decently economical. In reply, LSG was off to a disturbing start, too, losing three for 33 by the sixth.

LSG could not get any convincing partnerships going and lost wickets at every regular interval before getting bundled out for 82 by the 14th over. The 19-run opening stand between Quinton de Kock (11) and KL Rahul (8) happened to be the highest, while Deepak Hooda (27) was the top scorer. For GT, leg-spinner Rashid Khan wreaked havoc, claiming a four-for, whereas fellow spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was heavily economical.

Among the records scripted:

GT's score of 82 is its lowest in the competition to date and the second-lowest of IPL 2022.

Gill is the second IPL batter after Sachin Tendulkar to bat for the entire 20 overs without hitting a six.

Avesh became the first-ever IPL number 11 batter to hit multiple sixes.

Brief scores: GT 144/4 (Gill- 63*; Avesh- 2/26) defeats LSG 82 in 13.5 overs (Hooda- 27; Rashid- 2/24) by 62 runs.