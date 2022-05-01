IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya celebrates Gujarat Day with GT's win over RCB

On Sunday, Gujarat Titans scripted a great win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya has dedicated the win to the Gujarati people to celebrate Gujarat Day.

Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 was played between new team Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, GT walked away with another convincing six-wicket winning, almost through to the playoffs. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya has dedicated the win to the people of Gujarat on Gujarat Day.

Taking to his social media handles, Pandya shared pictures of his IPL title win with former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) and with his current team, GT. He captioned it, "Dedicating this win to the people of Gujarat ❤️ Gujarat Divas ni Hardik Shubhechha 😊 Grateful for all your wishes on reaching 100 IPL matches. From a kid playing his 1st IPL match in 2015 to captaining a team in my 100th game, it's a dream come true. Believe in the power of your dreams 🧿❤️".

Meanwhile, GT is scheduled to celebrate the special day at its team hotel in Mumbai on Sunday. The team will engage in exquisite Gujarat delicacies and participate in some short games between Team Pandya and Team Rashid (Khan). Catch the event live on GT's Instagram handle.

"Gujarat Day is a special occasion, and I look forward to celebrating this with my teammates. Due to the current situation, we cannot play at our home ground, but by celebrating Gujarat Day, we want to feel closer to home. I wish everyone a delighted Gujarat Day," Pandya was quoted as saying by GT in a media release.