IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) felt the wrath of Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 50 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, DC posted a mammoth total of 207/3, thanks to half-centuries from opener David Warner and Rovman Powell. Also, SRH pacer Umran Malik lit up the tie, firing at a pace of 157 km/h, as netizens lauded them all.

Warner played a genuine innings of a 58-ball unbeaten 92, including 12 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 158.62. It happened to be his 54th IPL 50, while it was his third half-century at the venue in the three matches he has featured in IPL 2022. Also, with the Australian hammering the bowlers of his former franchise, it made things look even more interesting.

In contrast, Powell played a knock of an unbeaten 67 off 35 deliveries, including three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 191.43. It is his maiden IPL half-century. Meanwhile, SRH pacer Umran Malik was blazing with his sheer pace throughout the match, as he fired one of them at a speed of 157 km/h, which happens to be the season's fastest and the second-fastest in IPL to date, continuing to prove himself as a worthy candidate for Team India soon.

As for the match, DC was asked to bat by SRH skipper Kane Williamson. However, the decision seems to have backfired. Although DC started shakily, Warner and Powell took total control of the innings from the ninth over and propelled the side to a competitive total of 207/3. Meanwhile, 180 happens to be the lowest successfully defended total in IPL 2022.

Brief scores: DC 207/3 (Warner- 92*, Powell- 67; Bhuvneshwar- 1/25) vs SRH.