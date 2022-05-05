Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

    Delhi Capitals is playing SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Thursday. David Warner and Rovman Powell scored respective half-centuries to put DC on top, while netizens lauded them and Umran Malik.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud David Warner-Rovman Powell half-centuries, Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 9:50 PM IST

    SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) felt the wrath of Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 50 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, DC posted a mammoth total of 207/3, thanks to half-centuries from opener David Warner and Rovman Powell. Also, SRH pacer Umran Malik lit up the tie, firing at a pace of 157 km/h, as netizens lauded them all.

    Warner played a genuine innings of a 58-ball unbeaten 92, including 12 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 158.62. It happened to be his 54th IPL 50, while it was his third half-century at the venue in the three matches he has featured in IPL 2022. Also, with the Australian hammering the bowlers of his former franchise, it made things look even more interesting.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - DC vs SRH (Match 50)

    In contrast, Powell played a knock of an unbeaten 67 off 35 deliveries, including three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 191.43. It is his maiden IPL half-century. Meanwhile, SRH pacer Umran Malik was blazing with his sheer pace throughout the match, as he fired one of them at a speed of 157 km/h, which happens to be the season's fastest and the second-fastest in IPL to date, continuing to prove himself as a worthy candidate for Team India soon.

    As for the match, DC was asked to bat by SRH skipper Kane Williamson. However, the decision seems to have backfired. Although DC started shakily, Warner and Powell took total control of the innings from the ninth over and propelled the side to a competitive total of 207/3. Meanwhile, 180 happens to be the lowest successfully defended total in IPL 2022.
    Brief scores: DC 207/3 (Warner- 92*, Powell- 67; Bhuvneshwar- 1/25) vs SRH.

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 9:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Bangalore-Chennai: Wasim Jaffer hilarious loyalty jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jaffer's hilarious 'loyalty' jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Delhi-Hyderabad Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore hands Chennai Super Kings 7th season defeat-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna's fans shouldn't miss this video; watch it now RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's fans shouldn't miss this video; watch it now

    Watch Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test-tgy

    Watch:Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test

    Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in HOT pants; these looks are perfect for summer RBA

    (9 Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in HOT pants; these looks are perfect for summer

    Thomas Gronnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022-vpn

    Thomas Grønnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon