    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as Warner-Powell power Delhi to outclass Hyderabad

    On Thursday, Delhi Capitals rode to a comfortable 21-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. David Warner and Rovman Powell played a pivotal role in the win, as fans were exhilarated.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as David Warner-Rovman Powell power Delhi Capitals to outclass SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

    It was an entertaining clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, DC handed a 21-run defeat to SRH. With David Warner and Rovman Powell playing a major role with the bat in the success, fans were exhilarated by the same.

    Winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson allowed DC to bat, as the latter was off to an agitated start, losing a couple of wickets by the fifth over of the powerplay, with 37 runs on the board. Meanwhile, opener Warner (92*) and skipper Rishabh Pant (26) added 48 for the third wicket before the latter fell to leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal in the ninth.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - DC vs SRH (Match 50)

    Thereon, it was Warner and Powell (67*) who decimated the entire SRH bowling attack, putting on a 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket. At this time, both men slammed their 54th and maiden IPL half-centuries and stayed unbeaten as DC finished on a demanding total of 207/3. For SRH, Gopal, along with pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sean Abbott claimed a wicket each, while Bhuvi was the most economical one from his side. Also, pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of the season, clocking 157 km/h.

    As for the chase, SRH began on a rusty note, losing its openers by the fifth over for 24, while it was down to 37/3 by the seventh. Although Aiden Markram (42) and Nicholas Pooran (62) added 60 for the fourth wicket, the stand was broken by pacer Khaleel Ahmed in the 13th, dismissing the former. After that, Pooran and Shashank Singh (10) put on 37 for the fifth before the latter was sent packing by pacer Shardul Thakur, at 134, in the 15th.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, hardly any concrete partnerships occurred thereon, as SRH finished on 186/8, falling short of the target by 21 runs. Pooran scored his third IPL 50 before falling to Thakur in the 18th, at 165. As for SRH, Ahmed claimed three and was the most economical of all. With this win, DC has risen to the fifth spot, while SRH falls to sixth, whereas it is DC's fourth win in four matches at the venue.
    Brief scores: DC 207/3 (Warner- 92*, Powell- 67; Bhuvneshwar- 1/25) beats SRH 186/8 (Markram- 42, Pooran- 62; Ahmed- 3/30) by 21 runs.

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 11:53 PM IST
