IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Rahul, Hooda slam 50 to keep Lucknow on top, Twitter hails

Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is witnessing an intense clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, LSG is putting on a show with the bat, especially skipper-opener KL Rahul and top-order batter Deepak Hooda. Both have scored their respective half-centuries, as Twitter has hailed their batting.

Rahul scored his 29th IPL 50 that came off 35 balls, including three fours and sixes each, at a strike rate of around 135.00. On the other hand, Hooda scored his sixth IPL half-century that came off 32 deliveries, including six fours and a six, at 152.94. He has been dismissed for 52 by pacer Shardul Thakur after being caught and bowled in the 15th over at 137/2.

As for the match, LSG is off to a flying start, scoring 140-plus by the 15th over. Rahul and Hooda have been the top performers so far, while the other wicket to fall is Quinton de Kock for 23, dismissed by Thakur in the fifth over of the powerplay at 42. Rahul is LSG's top scorer, amassing 428 in 10 innings at an outstanding average of 61.14 and an S/R of 142.66, including twin tons and three half-centuries, with his top score being an unbeaten 103. Hooda is third for LSG, scoring 279 in ten at 27.90 and 131.60, including three 50s and a best score of 55.