IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai restricts Chennai to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed

Thursday, Chennai Super Kings is having a tough time against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. CSK was shot out for 97, which happens to be its second-lowest in IPL, as fans were left disappointed.

It has been a hard time for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, CSK was shot out for a paltry 97, thanks to MI's terrific all-round bowling effort, especially the pacers who wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, the score happens to be CSK's second-lowest of the tournament to date, with the lowest being 79, also against MI in IPL 2013 at the same venue. As a result, CSK fans were left disappointed.

CSK desperately needs a win in this tie to stay alive in the playoffs contention. On the other hand, MI has already been knocked out of the race. Meanwhile, it is aiming to become the party spoiler for CSK. As for the stats and records scripted in the innings:

Devon Conway was trapped leg-before for only the second time in his Tewnty20 (T20) career.

It was the third time CSK lost its opening three wickets in an IPL game for less than five runs. All of them have happened against MI.

It was the first instance of a side losing five wickets within the powerplay in IPL 2022.

MI has bagged five wickets within the PP in an IPL match for the fourth time, the most by any side.

At 39/6, CSK registered its third-lowest score upon losing its sixth wicket in an IPL match.

MS Dhoni became the highest scorer for CSK in an IPL innings for the 21st time, making him the third lad to do so in most instances for the side.

Considering the innings, CSK was put in to bat. However, it lost half of its side within the powerplay, at a score of 29. Also, there was drama for the opening four overs of the powerplay, as the DRS was not available due to a power cut at the venue. Skipper Dhoni was the highest scorer, while only four batters entered the double figures. For MI, the pacers were ruthless, especially Daniel Sams.

Brief scores: CSK 97 in 16 overs (Dhoni- 36*; Sams- 3/16) vs MI