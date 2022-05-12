Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai restricts Chennai to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed

    Thursday, Chennai Super Kings is having a tough time against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. CSK was shot out for 97, which happens to be its second-lowest in IPL, as fans were left disappointed.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians restricts Chennai Super Kings to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 12, 2022, 9:36 PM IST

    It has been a hard time for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, CSK was shot out for a paltry 97, thanks to MI's terrific all-round bowling effort, especially the pacers who wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, the score happens to be CSK's second-lowest of the tournament to date, with the lowest being 79, also against MI in IPL 2013 at the same venue. As a result, CSK fans were left disappointed.

    CSK desperately needs a win in this tie to stay alive in the playoffs contention. On the other hand, MI has already been knocked out of the race. Meanwhile, it is aiming to become the party spoiler for CSK. As for the stats and records scripted in the innings:

    • Devon Conway was trapped leg-before for only the second time in his Tewnty20 (T20) career.
    • It was the third time CSK lost its opening three wickets in an IPL game for less than five runs. All of them have happened against MI.
    • It was the first instance of a side losing five wickets within the powerplay in IPL 2022.
    • MI has bagged five wickets within the PP in an IPL match for the fourth time, the most by any side.
    • At 39/6, CSK registered its third-lowest score upon losing its sixth wicket in an IPL match.
    • MS Dhoni became the highest scorer for CSK in an IPL innings for the 21st time, making him the third lad to do so in most instances for the side.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - CSK vs MI (Match 59)

    Considering the innings, CSK was put in to bat by DC skipper Rishabh Pant. However, it lost half of its side within the powerplay, at a score of 29. Also, there was drama for the opening four overs of the powerplay, as the DRS was not available due to a power cut at the venue. Skipper Dhoni was the highest scorer, while only four batters entered the double figures. For MI, the pacers were ruthless, especially Daniel Sams.
    Brief scores: CSK 97 in 16 overs (Dhoni- 36*; Sams- 3/16) vs MI

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 9:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Power cut at Wankhede Stadium leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise-ayh

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC, Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest

    IPL 2022 CSK unfollows Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram CEO Viswanathan rubbishes rift rumours snt

    IPL 2022: CSK unfollows Jadeja on Instagram; CEO Viswanathan rubbishes rift rumours

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC, Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he batted at Number 3-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he batted at No.3

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Power cut at Wankhede Stadium leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant Vicky Kaushal all set to become father Read this drb

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Vicky Kaushal all set to become father? Read this

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC likely to miss Prithvi Shaw for last 2 games-ayh

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals likely to miss Prithvi Shaw for last 2 games

    Who is Adele ex hubby Simon Konecki dating Find out drb

    Who is Adele’s ex-hubby Simon Konecki dating? Find out

    Astronomers reveal first image of black hole of our Milky Way

    This is how black hole of our Milky Way looks like

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon