Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers

Today, India is celebrating its 74th Indian Army Day. On this special day, several celebs have taken to their social media and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers.

On the occasion of Army Day today, January 15, wishes galore on Twitter from Indian film celebrities. India is celebrating January 15 as Army Day because, on this day, Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over the charge of the Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Butcher- the last British Commander-in-Chief of India in 1949.

Army Day recognises and salutes our Bravehearts Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India and its citizens. On occasion, social media is filled with heartfelt wishes pouring. From Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohanlal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol, Rhea Chakraborty, and many more, Twitter fans wish fans on Army day.

Sharing a video from his superhit film, Border, Sunny Deol tweeted, “Let's remember & salute the bravehearts who lay down their lives for us in the line of defence. Respect to those who are deployed to defend our motherland. A class of Extraordinary Men & Women for whom the Country comes FIRST, Always & Everytime! #JaiHind! #ArmyDay #IndianArmy.”

Malayalam star Mohanlal also wrote, “Saluting the patriotism and valour of the ladies and gentlemen working in our country's first line of defense. Indian Army day wishes ! Jai Hind!#IndianArmy #ArmyDay #Armyday2022.”

Ameesha Patel tweeted, "Salute to the heroes of our nation .. our ARMY .. on army day today .. loved spending minutes with our Indian army in Kashmir last year ..army day today and everyday."

Rhea Chakraborty wrote an emotional note for Indian soldiers and their families“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting It. Happy Army Day. I salute the Indian army and the families of every army man and army woman #faujikibeti #jaihind (sic)."