Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu takes charge as Manipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports)

Mirabai Chanu is an Indian Olympian. She won the silver medal in weightlifting during Tokyo Olympics. She has been appointed Manipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).

Indian female weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has made India proud of late. She created history by winning the silver medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver in the sport and the second Indian overall. Consequently, she was rewarded with a government job by her home state of Manipur.

Chanu had been appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) by the Manipur Government. On Saturday, she took charge as the same for Manipur Police. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed the news. She also took to her social media handles to share some pictures of the same.

"It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon'ble Chief Minister @n_biren_singh sir for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens. #JaiHind," Chanu captioned the post with the photos she shared on social media.

Saturday happens to the Indian Army Day. Chanu also celebrated the occasion by wishing the troops of the Indian Army. "Let us celebrate Indian #ArmyDay by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism," she captioned an image she shared on her social media as she stood along with an army group.