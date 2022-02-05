India vs Windies 2021-22: Rohit Sharma aims to begin full-time ODI captaincy in style against Caribbean force

India and Windies face off in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday. It would be Rohit Sharma's first series as a full-time ODI skipper. Here is the series preview and what we can expect.

It will be a series to watch as India takes on Windies in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series would be notable for Rohit Sharma, who will be captaining the side for the first time in his full-time ODI captaincy role. Although Team India has some COVID scare, it will not stop the sides from competing, as we present the series preview.

Team composition

Compared to ten bowers, the Indian team is moving in with 11 batters. Evidently, India will be looking to display its batting prowess, as runs could be expected on the board. Meanwhile, for the Windies, it is tide heavy on its bowling, with ten bowlers compared to its nine batters. Therefore, an even contest is expected to occur.

Strengths and weaknesses

India's strength will be its batting. However, its bowling is never to be taken lightly, as despite having less firepower than batting, the possession of fine talents makes them a powerhouse. The likes of Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Rahul, Pant would dominate with the bat, while Chahar, Thakur, Chahal and Siraj are expected to nail it with the ball.

As for the Windies, it will be its bowling that would be healthy compared to its batting. But, the latter too possess great stars to put on a show. The likes of Darren Bravo, Pollard, Holder, Pooran will rule with the bat, while with the ball, it has Joseph, Roach and Walsh.

Players to watch

Dhawan - The southpaw put on a top show in South Africa and is expected to continue with the same, especially at home. Also, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) up ahead, he will be looking to make a statement before entering the Mega Auction.

Kohli - As we know, he has not scored an international century in over a year. Nevertheless, Kohli will be desperate to change it all in this series. While he has been consistent with half-centuries, it's about time he converts it into a ton, now that the captaincy burden is gone.

Pollard - The veteran all-rounder will lead the side, as he will be under some pressure to deliver across departments and even as a leader. In his possibly final tour of India for the Windies, he would look to finish on a high, while his batting will play a focal role here.

Holder - Another experienced all-rounder who will be aiming to deliver with the ball. He has been in some decent form of late, while it will also be crucial to see how he handles the duties with the bat, given that he is eyeing a buyer in IPL Mega Auction too.

Records that can be scripted

Holder needs 46 runs more to complete 2,000 ODI runs and become 22nd Caribbean to do so.

Chahal needs three more wickets to scalp 100 ODI wickets and become 23rd Indian to do so.

Kohli needs six runs to score 5,000 ODI runs at home and become the only second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to do so.

Squads

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan.

WI: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.