Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Feels good when your captain backs you' - Gill on playing his natural game

    IND vs SL 2022-23: While India dominated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday, Shubman Gill was notable for playing his natural attacking game. He credited skipper Rohit Sharma for backing him.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Feels good when your captain backs you - Shubman Gill on playing his natural game-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Young Indian opener Shubman Gill is happy that he has got full backing from skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management, which has allowed him to play his "natural game" in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka. A day after the Indian skipper made it clear that he preferred Gill in the opener's slot ahead of in-form left-hander Ishan Kishan, Gill repaid the faith with a well-compiled 70 from 60 balls to set up India's mammoth 67-run win over Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

    "It feels good when your captain backs you. It was the conversation we had in the practice sessions that I would look to play my natural game whatever I'm doing in the one-dayers. Just look to continue the momentum," Gill said at the post-match media interaction. Gill had a fruitful 2022 in the ODI format, where he scored 638 runs from 12 innings at an average of 70.88, including his maiden century and four fifties.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 2ND ODI - CAB TO PAY TRIBUTE TO PELE AT EDEN GARDENS

    Continuing from where Gill left off, he began 2023 with yet another half-century as he, along with Rohit, put on a 143-run opening stand that set the tone for India's mammoth 373/7. On his chemistry, with Rohit at the top of the order, he said: "We batted mainly in the Tests. It's nice to bat with him. the conversation generally which bowler to target, what they are trying to do, and where they are trying to block our runs. Accordingly, we make our plans."

    Shubman, however, missed out on a century after being trapped by Dasun Shanaka in the 20th over. "I was very disappointed to get out on 70. I did all the hard work to get going and get a big one for the team. I got out in the 20th over. I had about 30 overs to bat."

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI: 'CANNOT GET SHANAKA OUT LIKE THAT' - ROHIT ON SHAMI'S 'MANKADING' APPEAL

    Defending 374, India had Sri Lanka in a spot of bother with 179/7 inside 33 overs, but they failed to wrap up the tail, as Shanaka's 108 not out from 88 balls took them to 306/8. Blaming it on the heavy dew, Gill said: "I don't think bowling is a concern. We bowled pretty well. We got them eight down on that wicket, and there was dew. It is difficult to bowl when you are second with that much dew."

    "It's not easy to control the wet ball. Sometimes the spinners can go out of the game, but that did not happen in this match. Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) bhai and Axar (Patel) bhai bowled well. It's a challenge for fielding as well. Sometimes, the ball skids off the field, and it's hard to catch it because it's wet. It's like playing with butter in your hands. It's not easy to bowl when there's dew," added Gill.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - VIRAT KOHLI RULES WITH 45TH ONE-DAY HUNDRED AS INDIA WIN BY 67 RUNS AT GUWAHATI

    Gill further said the batters were trying to reduce the number of dot balls. "We are continuously checking areas and aspects where we can improve on. We are working on that. No batter likes to play dot balls. But sometimes, you have to see the game situation... if the game situation doesn't demand you to play too many high-scoring shots [like when] two wickets have gone down, as a batsman, you [need to] have that confidence that I'm playing the dot balls but can cover up the runs later. But yeah, that is one area we are continuously trying to improve," he gauged.

    Pacer Umran Malik was also impressed with his raw pace, and Gill said, "It's always fun and challenging to face Umran at the nets. I like to face pace, so there's always a bit of challenge facing Umran at the nets."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Cannot get Dasun Shanaka out like that - Rohit Sharma on Mohammed Shami Mankading appeal-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Cannot get Shanaka out like that' - Rohit on Shami's 'Mankading' appeal

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli rules with 45th one-day hundred as India win by 67 runs at Guwahati snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli rules with 45th one-day hundred as India win by 67 runs at Guwahati

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Supporters go amok as Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Supporters run amok as 'GOAT' Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: KL Rahul, Umran Malik retained in India playing XI as Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    Recent Stories

    Thunivu Reviews Will Ajith Kumar film beat Thalapathy Vijay Varisu? Read this now RBA

    Thunivu Reviews: Will Ajith Kumar’s film beat Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu? Read THIS now

    Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan talks about wanting to portray the iconic role of Tony Stark in a Marvel film vma

    Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan talks about wanting to portray the iconic role of Tony Stark in a Marvel film

    football India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: CAB to pay tribute to Pele at Eden Gardens-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: CAB to pay tribute to Pele at Eden Gardens

    Auto Expo 2023: Greaves Cotton displays Ampere Primus electric scooter; check details

    Auto Expo 2023: Greaves Cotton displays Ampere Primus electric scooter; check details

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ahead of Punjab leg, Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ahead of Punjab leg, Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

    Recent Videos

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon