IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: CAB to pay tribute to Pele at Eden Gardens

IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka will square off in the second Kolkata ODI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CAB would pay tribute to the late great Brazilian football legend Pele at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium during the match.

Image credit: PTI & Wikimedia Commons

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will pay homage to the legendary late Brazilian footballer Pele, who passed away last month. Footage of his artistry will be displayed on giant screens during the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. On September 24, 1977, Pele arrived at the venue to play for the New York Cosmos Club versus Indian giants Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan). The still-alive members of the then-Mohun Bagan team have also been invited to the ODI. Meanwhile, legendary former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara will get the match underway by ringing the bell.

Image credit: PTI

CAB's joint secretary Debabrata Das said a laser show has also been organised during the innings break. The ticket demand was lukewarm but expanded after former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli's competent hundred in Guwahati during the opening ODI on Tuesday. The mayor of the city has already examined Eden's safety standards, reports PTI.

Image credit: PTI