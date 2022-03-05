Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud 'Sir'

    India is dominating Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali. On Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja slammed his second Test century. Fans went on to laud the so-called 'Sir' of cricket.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud Sir-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mohali, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    Team India remains on top against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. On Day 2, on Saturday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a top knock as he slammed his second Test century. As a result, fans were delighted and lauded the so-called 'Sir' of cricket.

    Jadeja has been patient with his knock, which has come off 160 deliveries, while he has hit ten fours. He has become the top-scorer for India in this innings after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant succumbed in the 'Nervous 90s' and was dismissed for 96. Notably, he has also gone past his previous top score of 100 in the format.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL, Mohali Test - Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

    Electing to bat first, the Indians are off to a terrific start. While Hanuma Vihari (58), Pant (96) and Jadeja (101*) have done well, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (61) too played a good knock. As India has gone past the 450-run mark, it would be interesting to see if it gets past 500, having lost seven wickets so far. Pacers Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya have claimed a couple for Lanka.
    Brief scores: IND 468/7 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 102*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/83) vs SL.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn demise of spin legend-ayh

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit, Kohli mourn demise of spin legend

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Shocked stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise-ayh

    "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Lets Go Shane Warne last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number

    'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52 suspected heart attack; tributes pour in

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

    Recent Stories

    Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone designer Fans question horrific fashion sense drb

    Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s designer? Fans question horrific fashion sense

    football My people would rather die than give up, says Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko

    My people would rather die than give up, says Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn demise of spin legend-ayh

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit, Kohli mourn demise of spin legend

    hollywood Batman Robert Pattinson stealing habit on the sets landed him in trouble drb

    ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson’s stealing habit on the sets landed him in trouble?

    Thai police confirm 'no suspected foul play' at Shane Warne villa following demise-ayh

    Thai police confirm 'no suspected foul play' at Warne's villa following demise

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon