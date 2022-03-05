IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud 'Sir'

India is dominating Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali. On Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja slammed his second Test century. Fans went on to laud the so-called 'Sir' of cricket.

Team India remains on top against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. On Day 2, on Saturday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a top knock as he slammed his second Test century. As a result, fans were delighted and lauded the so-called 'Sir' of cricket.

Jadeja has been patient with his knock, which has come off 160 deliveries, while he has hit ten fours. He has become the top-scorer for India in this innings after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant succumbed in the 'Nervous 90s' and was dismissed for 96. Notably, he has also gone past his previous top score of 100 in the format.

Electing to bat first, the Indians are off to a terrific start. While Hanuma Vihari (58), Pant (96) and Jadeja (101*) have done well, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (61) too played a good knock. As India has gone past the 450-run mark, it would be interesting to see if it gets past 500, having lost seven wickets so far. Pacers Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya have claimed a couple for Lanka.

Brief scores: IND 468/7 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 102*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/83) vs SL.