IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

It has been a dominating start by Team India on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Being played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, the Test is notable for being former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 100th game in the format. However, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stolen the show with a gritty knock of 96.

It happened to be Pant's eighth half-century in the format. He blazingly played the innings, off 97 deliveries, slamming nine fours and four sixes. However, right in the over when the second new ball was taken, he was bowled up by pacer Suranga Lakmal after attempting to play a casual safe defence to a good-pitched rising delivery.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22 - Kohli completes 8,000 Test runs in 100th Test; fans celebrate

Nevertheless, he has managed to put India in a strong position, as it has gone past the 350-run mark for the loss of six wickets. He has been the second half-centurion in the innings after Hanuma Vihari (58). While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja nears his 18th Test half-century, fans went on to trumpet Pant for his spirited knock.

On the other hand, Pant scripted a unique record. Since his debut in Test cricket in 2018, he has slammed the second most sixes in the format. While he is on 42, he is one short of the record (43), currently held by English all-rounder Ben Stokes. With no Test cricket for England for the next few months, Pant looks set to break the record.

Brief scores: IND 357/6 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96; Embuldeniya- 2/107) vs SL.