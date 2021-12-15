IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all

Reports are doing rounds that Virat Kohli is likely to skip ODIs in South Africa after being stripped of ODI captaincy. He has reportedly called for a press conference to clarify the issue.

Virat Kohli has been in the headlines since Tuesday. Multiple reports have suggested that he might be skipping the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during the upcoming South Africa tour. While some reports stated that he wants to celebrate his daughter Vamika's birthday after the Tests, some speculate that it might have something to do with him being stripped of the ODI captaincy.

It has now been reported that Kohli has called for a press conference to clarify the issue. The PC is scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM (IST) on Wednesday. Also, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is expected to be present during the press conference. In the meantime, let us check out what has been talked about so far.

Mohammad Azharuddin questions Virat Kohli's timing

On Tuesday, former Indian skipper Azharuddin questioned Kohli's timing on opting out of the SA ODIs. He felt that Kohli's timing is bound to ripe speculations regarding his possible rift with new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming tests. There is no harm in taking a break, but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azhar wrote on Twitter.

Replying to Azhar's tweet, former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad said he was surprised by his tweet, reports ANI. He reckons that since Azhar is the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, he is linked to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also felt that what Azhar could be saying may be related to the BCCI. Although he realised that this could lead to problems within the BCCI, he would refer to the current development just as speculation.

Kohli to play ODIs in SA, no clarity on Rohit's fitness: BCCI official

Meanwhile, as per Cricbuzz, a BCCI official has affirmed that Kohli has no request to skip the SA ODIs. Therefore, as per him, Kohli is all set to play in the ODIs. He also added that Rohit,k who has been ruled out of the Tests due to a hamstring injury, might still be doubtful for the ODIs.

BCCI might urge Kohli to reconsider skipping ODIs decision

On the other hand, Times Now has reported that while the BCCI awaits Kohli's formal request, it might ask him to reconsider his decision to skip the SA ODIs. On the other hand, Arun Dhumal (BCCI treasurer) confirmed to the publication that Kohli's decision has nothing to do with Rohit. He even clarified even before Rohit was given the ODI captaincy, Kohli had hinted at taking a break during the ODIs.

Sunil Gavaskar questions authenticity of Kohli-Rohit rift

In the meantime, legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has joined the debate and questioned the authenticity of the reports stating a rift between Kohli and Rohit. Speaking to India Today, he said, "Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azharuddin has said something. But, if he has got some inside information about what happened, he should be coming out and telling us. Till then, I will give the benefit of the doubt to both the players."