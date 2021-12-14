  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22: Mohammad Azharuddin sniffs 'rift' between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

    Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday (December 14) joined the chatter surrounding the speculation of a possible rift between the two Indian cricketers in the wake of the ODI captaincy change.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    South Africa, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
    Social media is abuzz with speculations of a 'rift' between Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and recently appointed ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma. The rumours erupted after the news of Rohit Sharma pulling out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and Virat Kohli opting out of the ODI series against the Proteas to spend time with his family. Many believe that Kohli's decision was taken to celebrate his daughter Vamika's 1st birthday.

    Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday (December 14) joined the chatter surrounding the speculation of a possible rift between the two Indian cricketers in the wake of the ODI captaincy change. Taking to Twitter, Azharuddin said that although there is no harm in taking a break, the announcement's timing has raised doubts. The former skipper added that such actions are bound to trigger speculations of a disconnect between the two.

    "Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming tests. There is no harm in taking a break, but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azhar tweeted.

    Rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma broke out when news of the former informed that he would not be available for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. However, speaking to News9, a BCCI official told netizens to not read too much into social media rumours following this development, ensuring that all is well between them.

    Meanwhile, Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal has been named Rohit Sharma's replacement for the 3-match Test series against the Proteas, which will begin on December 26, 2021. However, there is no clarity on who will be India's vice-captain for the same as the Hitman was earlier named India's Test vice-captain replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
