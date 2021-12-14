IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests

Priynak Panchal will be replacing Rohit Sharma for the South Africa Tests. But, how are you well aware of him? Here are some things you should know about him.

The Indian cricketing fraternity has been talking since Monday. It happens to be about Rohit Sharma's unfortunate injury that has ruled him out of the Test series in the upcoming tour of South Africa from December 26. However, his replacement, Priyank Panchal, has attracted a lot of eyeballs following his maiden Test call-up.

Gujarat's uncapped 31-year-old opening batter has been the talk in the past 24 hours. Although he has earned the call-up pretty late in his career, fans are delighted with it, while many have termed it as a long-time coming and a deserving call-up. However, many of you might not be entirely aware of him, as here, we present everything about him so far.

Panchal does not happen to be an unfamiliar name in Indian cricket. He has tons of experience and performances in the domestic circuit to his name. As far as his First-Class (FC) career is concerned, he has scored 7,011 in 100 games at an average of 45.5, including 24 tons and 25 half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 314.

In the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, he was the top performer, amassing over 1,300 runs and finishing as the competition's highest run-scorer. As a result, he also helped Gujarat win its maiden Ranji title during the season. He continued his batting show the following season, being the side's highest run-scorer, with 542 runs in seven games.

In 2018-19, he seemed unstoppable, scoring 898 in nine games, while he also scored 367 from eight in the Vijay Hazare Trophy the same season. He happened to be a regular part of India A and closely worked under Rahul Dravid. Last year, during the New Zealand A tour, he slammed a ton, overshadowed by Shubman Gill's double century.

He happens to be the record holder of scoring the most FC runs since the 2016-17 Ranji. As a result, he is likely to be the third opening option for Team India in Rohit's absence, with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul being the preferred choices. He also is a part-time pacer, having claimed 14 wickets in 53 innings at an economy of 2.78.

Considering his numbers in the limited-overs circuit, he has scored 2,854 in 75 List-A innings at 40.19, including five tons and 18 half-centuries, along with a top score of an unbeaten 135. As for the Twenty20s (T20s), he has scored 1,327 in 49 innings at 29.48 and a strike rate of 126.98. It includes eight 50s and the best knock of 79. Unfortunately, he has never played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to date.